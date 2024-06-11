Time to go solar: Solar energy now affordable and viable for Filipino homes

Oliver Austria uncovers the potential of solar energy in his 'Is Solar Worth It in 2024?' video.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can say goodbye to skyrocketing electricity bills and unreliable power thanks to a brighter, more affordable future powered by solar energy, according to renewable energy expert Ping Mendoza.

Mendoza’s endorsement of solar energy follows YouTuber Oliver Austria’s video, Is Solar Worth it in 2024? which explores the numerous benefits of harnessing the sun’s energy.

Solar energy: Illuminating Philippines’ brighter future

Austria’s video, Is Solar Worth it in 2024? breaks down the process of solar energy, highlighting its simplicity and effectiveness. He emphasizes that solar is the most cost-effective and reliable electricity source in the Philippines, perfectly suited for the country’s geographical location with abundant sunshine year-round.

Mendoza concurs, stating that solar energy is a clean and abundant renewable resource. Sunlight activates silicon within solar panels, generating electricity for household use. He assures Filipinos that solar installations are built to withstand harsh weather conditions, making them ideal for homes nationwide.

Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities Modern solar panels power homes and hopes for a greener future.

“Thanks to our country’s proximity to the equator, we have consistent sunlight throughout the year and across most areas in the country,” the expert added.

Beyond coal: A cleaner, greener future

Despite its suitability for solar, the Philippines still heavily relies on coal, a source of concern for Mendoza and Austria due to its environmental and health drawbacks.

“Coal and other fossil fuels are very unstable sources of energy because we could run out of coal [anytime],” shared Austria.

“Kasi kung nakita niyo naman, nagkagiyera lang sa ibang lugar na malayo sa atin, tumataas na agad ang presyo ng langis at coal. At dahil dyan, pati na rin ang kuryente natin. So that’s why I love renewable energy, specifically ‘yung solar kasi walang may control sa presyo niyan.”

Embracing solar energy means harnessing a resource that is always present and beyond the control of market forces or geopolitical tensions. As Austria aptly put it, “The sun is always here for you," highlighting the dependable nature of solar power and its potential to transform the country’s energy landscape.



Coal-fired power generation also releases harmful carbon dioxide, a major contributor to climate change. Additionally, coal storage and combustion produce fine ash that pollutes the air, posing health risks.

Ping Mendoza, president and board member of PSSEA, spearheads Shell's renewable generation business in the Philippines

Embracing the sun: Affordability and getting started

The negative impact of coal makes switching to solar an attractive option. But is it affordable, and how can Filipinos get started?

Austria’s video delivers positive news: solar energy is more accessible than ever. He showcases practical solar-powered products like power banks and lights for those starting small. For those considering installing solar panels, a return on investment can be achieved within just five to six years.

Mendoza reinforces this point, explaining that solar solutions can be tailored to fit different budgets and energy needs. Selecting the right system size for your home is crucial, with the potential to slash electricity bills by 30% to 50%.

While the initial cost can range from P150,000 to P250,000 (depending on the battery), the investment often pays for itself within three to six years in many parts of the Philippines.

Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities A cleaner, greener future starts here, harnessing the sun's power with rooftop solar panel systems.

Expert tips for going solar

Mendoza advises homeowners and communities to assess their daytime energy consumption before making the switch. Solar power is most efficient when tailored to daytime usage, eliminating the need for batteries in areas with a stable power grid. This approach also ensures the quickest return on investment.

He emphasizes the importance of choosing a reputable installer with a proven track record, as solar systems are designed to last 25 to 30 years. Strong after-sales support is crucial for long-term satisfaction and system performance.

For finding the right supplier, Mendoza suggests checking out Yuda.com.ph, a valuable resource for comparing installers and their offerings. The website provides detailed information on pricing, products and services, allowing you to make an informed decision that best suits your requirements and budget.

A bird's eye view of a sprawling solar farm atop a factory complex, showcasing the industry's embrace of sustainable energy.

Mendoza encourages those considering solar to explore grid-tied systems with net metering, a program under the Department of Energy's Renewable Energy Act of 2008. Net metering allows homeowners to sell excess solar power back to the grid, offsetting the cost of electricity purchased from the local utility when solar energy falls short. This setup offers the most cost-effective solution for solar adoption, providing the quickest return on investment and significant savings on electricity bills.

Take the next step towards a brighter future—watch Oliver Austria's YouTube video on transitioning to renewable energy.

To learn more about renewable energy, visit letsgorenewable.ph.

