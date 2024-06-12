^

Melai Cantiveros to host Bisaya talk show with Kim Chiu, Maymay, BINI as guests

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines —  In case one has not noticed, there are quite a number of celebrities who are proudly Bisaya, and Melai Cantiveros leads the pack and banks on this fact with her upcoming talk show titled "Kuan on One" for the Bisayas and Bisaya at Heart. 

"Kuan" is often a filler word that can be akin to an expression or word used by Bisayas to refer to an object or word that they cannot remember, express, or recollect. It can be akin to the Tagalog's "ano," in the context for looking for a proper word or term. 

Melai recently teased about it when she was revealed to be the latest endorser for Maggi in an event held in Taguig. She graced the panel that also included her fellow Maggi ambassadors, chef-actress Judy Ann Santos and reel love team partners David Licauco and Barbie Forteza. 

But prior to this, Melai made the word "Kuan" viral when she accepted her Best Actress award at last year's Asia Artists Awards held for the first time in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. 

"My heart is very kuan," Melai said then during her accepted speech for her portrayal in the comedy movie "Ma'am Chief" released last November. 

ABS-CBN released the teaser for "Kuan on One" today. It was revealed that Melai will have her fellow proud Bisayas in her upcoming podcast. 

"Oo, ing-ana jud ang mga Bisaya never give up (That's how Bisayas are. They do not give up)," agreed Kim Chiu when Melai asked her about Bisayas. 

Kim is a proud Cebuano, a city in the Visayas region, where many Bisayas reside. Apart from Visayas, there are also many Bisaya speakers in Mindanao, where Melai grew up in General Santos City. 

Apart from Kim, Cagayan de Oro local Maymay Entrata and Cebu singer Sheryn Regis will also be joining Melai's show. BINI members Aiah and Colet, actress Vivoree, singer Jason Dy and actor Christian Bables will also be seen on Melai's upcoming talk show set for release in July. 

"Kuan on One" will be streamed in July on iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: 'I question too': Melai Cantiveros wins Best Actor at Asia Artist Awards 2023

RELATED: 'I question too': Melai Cantiveros wins Best Actor at Asia Artist Awards 2023

