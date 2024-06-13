Kim Chiu initiated breakup — Xian Lim

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Xian Lim claimed that it was actress Kim Chiu who initiated their breakup.

At his recent guesting in "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Xian was asked by Boy if he's still friends with Kim.

“Of course, of course. Nagulat ako sa tanong. Of course, yes," he said.

"To be completely honest, ever since we went our separate ways, hindi pa po kami nakakapag-usap. But when that night happened, maayos 'yung pag-uusap namin.

"Of course, merong iyakan, but there was that assurance na we went through 12 years, 'di ba? Twelve years of our existence, so it has that respect."

Xian then said that it was not him who initiated the breakup.

“Ang dami kasing kuwento. 'Yun nga 'yung mahirap sa isang public relationship. They’ve been there since day one n'ung panliligaw pa lang, all the way to more than a decade.

"People come up with all these made-up lies kung anuman, but we released our statement na we both decided to part ways.

“To be completely honest, I wasn’t the one who engaged in the separation. 'Yun lang po siya. It’s that simple. I wasn’t the one who initiated the breakup."

Boy then asked Xian: "If you have it your way, hindi pa kayo hiwalay ni Kim?"

“It’s such a delicate… I understand why the supporters are angry. I understand why they feel betrayed. Pero masakit din 'yon para sa amin. They’re watching it from a distance.

“Eto kaming dalawa and we have our talks. Nag-usap kami privately. Hindi na kailangan pang himayin kung sino ang nagkulang. I think the length of it speaks for itself.

"And 'yung mga pambabatikos sa akin ng karamihan, I think they should just look at it from a lens na for more than a decade, I never had any... my record is clean and I’m proud of that.

“You’re not gonna see me in places you’re not supposed to see me. 'Yun lang siya. The time speaks for itself." — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

