'The world is yours': Albie Casiño now a father

Albie Casino with his son, Roman Andrew, and girlfriend Michelle.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he is now a father.

Albie posted a video of him meeting his baby, Roman Andrew, for the first time with his girlfriend Michelina on his Facebook account.

"A great man told me 'being a dad has no days off and retirement.' I wouldn’t have it any other way," Albie captioned the post.

"I finally got to meet my son. Hello, Roman Andrew, the world is yours little man," he added.

Albie's "Can't Buy Me Love" co-stars commented on his post.

"Congratulations!! Not a secret anymore, Ahia!!" Ruffa Gutierrez said, referring to the actor's character who played the firstborn son of a wealthy Chinese-Filipino family in the recently ended show.

"WE CAN FINALLY TALK ABOUT IT PUBLICLY HAHAHA," Darren Espanto commented in all caps.

"FINALLY!!" Chie Filomeno wrote in a similar fashion.

In another post, Albie showed a photo of him and his baby sleeping beside each other.

