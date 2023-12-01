^

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez expect first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 7:43pm
Maja Salvador, Rambo NuÃ±ez expect first baby
In this photo, Maja Salvador shows off her baby bump.
Maja Salvador / Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador is expecting her first born with husband Rambo Nunez.

In her Instagram account, Maja shared a series of posts announcing her pregnancy.

"Christmas came early," Maja wrote in a video she posted.

"The best Christmas present we could ever ask for, " Maja said in another post showing her baby bump.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

Celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Julia Barretto, Alex Gonzaga, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, Iya Villania, Angeline Quinto, Jessy Mendiola and Iza Calzado, to name a few congratulated Maja.

Maja and Rambo tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia last July.

Prior to that, the couple had an intimate civil wedding in Manila last February.

Maja and Rambo got engaged last April 2022.Maja confirmed that she and Rambo got back together in March 2019. The couple first dated in 2010.

