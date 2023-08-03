Maja Salvador reveals Valentine's civil wedding with Rambo NuÃ±ez before Bali

^

Maja Salvador reveals Valentine's civil wedding with Rambo Nuñez before Bali

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 2:45pm
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez at their wedding in Bali, Indonesia on July 31, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador revealed that she had an intimate civil wedding with husband Rambo Nuñez in Manila before they tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia. 

In her interview with Preview, Maja said the civil ceremony happened last Valentine's Day in time for their fourth anniversary. 

Maja said their wedding in Bali will not be honored in the Philippines, so they had a civil wedding in the country. 

“Dapat talaga isang beses lang,” Maja said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Pero, since pinili namin to have a destination wedding, hindi kasi i-o-honor ng Philippines ’yung wedding namin sa Bali,” she added.

The private ceremony was attended by Maja and Rambo’s relatives.

Maja and Rambo tied the knot again in Apurva Kempinski, Bali last Monday. 

Celebrities spotted in the wedding included Maine Mendoza, John Lloyd Cruz, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati and ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak, among others.

Maja and Rambo got engaged last April 2022.

Maja confirmed that she and Rambo got back together in March 2019. The couple first dated in 2010.

