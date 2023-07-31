Maja Salvador, Rambo NuÃ±ez tie the knot in Bali

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez tie the knot in Bali

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez at their wedding in Bali, Indonesia on July 31, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez have tied the knot in a Bali, Indonesia earlier today.

Videos and photos of Maja and Rambo getting married in Apurva Kempinski, Bali were trending on Twitter as of writing.

Maja wore an elegant wedding gown, while Rambo wore a white tuxedo.

Celebrities spotted in the wedding include Maine Mendoza, John Lloyd Cruz, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati and ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak, among others.

"From Baguio to Bali," Maine said in a video.

Maja and Rambo got engaged last April 2022.

Maja confirmed that she and Rambo got back together in March 2019. The couple first dated in 2010.