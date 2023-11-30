^

'My KathNiel heart': Fans heartbroken over Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla split

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 9:58pm
'My KathNiel heart': Fans heartbroken over Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla split
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in "2 Good 2 Be True."
MANILA, Philippines — The Internet has exploded with fans bawling over the recent split of longtime partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, avidly called KathNiel.

Kathryn confirmed last November 30 on Instagram that she and Daniel had indeed broken up after more than a decade together, proving true rumors the celebrity couples had indeed drifted apart in the past few months.

"What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team," said Kathryn. "We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together, and saw many of those dreams become a reality-still together."

Soon after Kathryn's Instagram post, Daniel too posted confirmation of his split with Kathryn, reiterating her words that they had a genuine relationship stemming from love.

"Sa mundo, buhay at sa limitadong oras na tayo ay nandito, isang malaking biyaya ang pagmamahal," wrote Daniel. "Ang mahalin ka. At mahalin mo. Ang mga alaala natin ay laging kong baon sa aking puso at magiging liwanag sa mga madidilim kong araw."

Both actors also acknowledged that their fans may feel hurt by their announcement; indeed the Internet exploded with reactions over the end of KathNiel.

Numerous said they were heartbroken by the split, other humorously calling for a day of mourning and the suspension of work or school to properly process the news.

"Not to be sentimental (I always am) but damn. KathNiel breaking up marks the end of childhood for so many of us," said one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another X user pointed out Kathryn and Daniel starred in the music video for Ben&Ben's "Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay" which tackles the deterioration of a couple's relationship.

Even comedian Vice Ganda showered some support by posting, "God bless the broken hearts" and later adding the hashtag "KathNiel."

Here are some other reactions to Kathryn and Daniel calling it quits:

