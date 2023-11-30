'What we had was real': Kathryn Bernardo breaks silence over breakup with Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo finally confirmed that she and long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla have broken up.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn released a statement saying she will not be entertaining questions about the breakup.

"I've been in showbiz for almost 21 years now, 12 years as the one-half of Kathniel, and 11 years as someone who loved Deej even behind the camera," she started her statement.

"I didn't grow up in this industry constantly being controlled and dictated on. I was lucky to have had the best guidance and support system when I started my career and l've continuously worked hard to earn people's trust. But since I became an adult, I took it upon myself to take charge of my own life-the projects I work on, the way I dress, the people I surround myself with. I've always tried to be my own person. I was encouraged to think for myself and decide for myself. Even when it comes to love. Especially when it comes to love, " she added.

Kathryn said that she's aware of the rumors surrounding her so she wants to anniunced the breakup."I promised to never lose myself in this industry, so I've always been as authentic to you as I can be. I know what many of you are thinking right now. I'm well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways.

"What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love. We grew up together, dreamed together, and saw many of those dreams become a reality-still together.

"That's almost half of my life that I would never regret and would never trade for anything in the world. These are 11 years that brought me joy, adventure, and the feeling of being home. Years that taught me the real meaning of unconditional love and friendship. He knew me more than anyone else. He was my first boyfriend. He was my comfort zone. He was my person. I will always have love for him."

Kathryn said that they tried their best to make their relationship work.

"We've been drifting apart for a while now, and we ultimately had to accept that we can't go back to where we used to be. It just won't be fair to pretend that everything is still the same. These past few months have been tough, but thank you for giving us the time we need to process the pain and finally face the elephant in the room. Our love story began with respect and ended with respect, " she said.

The actress also asked their fans not to choose sides now that they broken up.

"Kathniels, we know you are hurting, and trust me, this also hurts us both more than you can imagine. The last thing we want is for this family to break apart with everyone taking sides -please don't. Deej and I will continue to support each other as we try to heal and move forward from this. We will continue to love you and make you proud, but we hope you understand that this is something we really need. We hope you can join us in this healing process and not let those precious memories go to waste. Kaya natin to, " she said.

"Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you."