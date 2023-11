'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla star in their latest movie, "Can’t Help Falling in Love"

MANILA, Philippines — Minutes after Kathryn Bernardo admitted that they have broken up, Daniel Padilla also announced their separation.

In his Instagram account, Daniel penned an emotional poem for Kathryn.

"11 years. Pagibig. Sa mundo, buhay at sa limitadong oras na tayo ay nandito, isang malaking biyaya ang pagmamahal," Daniel wrote.

"Ang mahalin ka. At mahalin mo. Ang mga alaala natin ay laging kong baon sa aking puso at magiging liwanag sa mga madidilim kong araw," he added.

Daniel thanked Kathryn for staying with him during his highs and lows.

"Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and thank you for singing with me during my lows," he said.

"Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide," he added.

He also thanked their fans for the love and support.

"Kathniels, Maraming salamat sa pag mamahal ninyo. Maraming salamat sa napakagandang pinagsamahan natin. Hinding hindi namin ipagpapalit at hindi makukumpara kahit anong pang gawin nila. Hinding hindi nila pwedeng sirain 'yun. This is beyond show business. Pamilya kayo at mga kaibigan.

"Magiging mahirap pero kailangan natin yakapin ang kinabukasan," he said.

"Pray for us to grow, and heal," he added.

At the end of his statement, Daniel said his love for Kathryn will never end.

"Bal, ang pagmamahal ko sayo ay walang hanggan at walang katapusan," Daniel closed his statement.