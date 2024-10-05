^

Nation

P3.48 million marijuana seized in Kalinga

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 5, 2024 | 12:00am
P3.48 million marijuana seized in Kalinga
Members of the Drug Enforcement Group account for the drug evidence during a buy-bust in Barangay West, Rizal, Kalinga on Thursday night (Oct. 3, 2024). Police seized PHP3.4 million worth of dried marijuana leaves during the operation.
Photo courtesy of PDEG

MANILA, Philippines — A suspected drug pusher was arrested after handing about 49 kilos of marijuana, estimated to be worth P3.48 million, to Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) agents in Rizal town in Kalinga.

PDEG director Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta identified the 34-year-old suspect only as alias Raffy. He said the agents placed Raffy under arrest after accepting the bundles of marked money used to buy bricks of marijuana leaves.

Matta said the suspect is detained at the Rizal municipal police station pending the filing of a drug trafficking complaint. He added that the illegal drugs were brought to the provincial forensic unit in Tabuk City for examination.

