KathNiel through the years: A look back at Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla romance

MANILA, Philippines — The love team of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla was one of the most loved reel-and-real life love teams in the country.

For over a decade, they graced Philippine screens with TV shows and movies that made their legion of fans, known as KathNiels, even more in love with the couple.

They may have gone on to separate ways, causing a lot of heartaches, but they have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on their fans' hearts over the years.

Here's a look back at KathNiel's love through the years:

2010 to 2011: Showbiz start

Daniel and Kathryn starred in youth-oriented programs. They were not the first pairing on some of the youth-oriented shows they appeared on.

Kathryn started earlier in showbiz, starring as the young versions in dramas and as one of the kiddie cast of "Goin' Bulilit."

Daniel, meanwhile, got his acting job in the remake of "Gimik 2010." He was paired with Kathryn's close friend, Julia Montes.

2011 to 2012: Start of KathNiel on screen

The following year, they both starred on the teen-oriented series "Growing Up" in 2011.

It was in 2012, however, that KathNiel as a love team was seen as a potential. Kathryn was cast as the titular princess from a fictional country in "Princess and I." She had three leading man, Enrique Gil, Khalil Ramos and Daniel.

In this show, the fans of the couple started to notice their onscreen chemistry.

2013 to 2014: More films, TV shows

With the success of "Princess and I," KathNiel started to headline TV shows and movies.

In 2013, they did the TV show drama "Got To Believe." On the big screen, they starred in "Must Be... Love."

The following year in 2014, they made one of their most beloved movies, the adaptation of a popular web novel, "She's Dating The Gangster."

2015 to 2017: Maturing on and off screen

Kathryn and Daniel are proving to be TV and film box-office draws. The duo starred in soaps and, most especially, films.

They also form three of the most popular love teams of ABS-CBN, alongside James Reid and Nadine Lustre, also known as JaDine, and Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, a.k.a LizQuen.

During these years, they did three more films with them as a couple: "Crazy Beautiful You" (2015), "Barcelona Love Untold" (2016) and "Can't Help Falling In Love" (2017).

On TV, they remade one of the most enduring TV love stories in Philippine television. They adapted the roles of Yna and Angelo, originally played by Kristine Hermosa and Jericho Rosales in the 1990s drama with the same title "Pangako Sa'Yo." The show ran for a year from 2015 to 2016.

2017 to 2018: KathNiel is official

With time, the couple continued to grow on screen with characters that are beyond their usual.

Breaking away from the drama and romantic-comedies, KathNiel starred in their first fantasy TV show as a couple by starring in the sequel to the "Lobo" franchise, originally starring Angel Locsin in the titular role.

"Lobo" was a love story fantasy about werewolves that started in 2008 with Angel and Piolo Pascual. In 2011, Angel played another werewolf role in the sequel series "Imortal," with John Lloyd Cruz as her nemesis/love interest vampire.

Kathryn and Daniel headlined the third in the trilogy series, "La Luna Sanggre" in 2018. Kathryn is the daughter of Angel and John Lloyd's characters in "Imortal," while Daniel is from the rival side of the vampires.

In the same year, KathNiel tackled more mature roles in "The Hows of Us."

In the press conference for their Netflix drama, KathNiel was made to admit of their relationship.

“What made you admit your relationship?” the press asked KathNiel during the show's press conference.

“Kayo po,” replied Daniel, referring to the media. “Naubusan na po kami ng dahilan para magtago!” he said while laughing with real-life ladylove Kathryn.

They revealed that they have been dating since 2012.

Kathryn shared in a 2018 interview with Boy Abunda about their first kiss, which she described was "super quick." She also shared some of their relationship firsts during the said interview.

2022: Back to the screen after pandemic

There were relatively few projects for the two between 2019 to 2021 compared to the previous years, understandably due to the pandemic.

They each pursued solo projects, mostly films. Notably, Kathryn starred in the 2019 smash hit movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye" with Alden Richards.

Daniel, meanwhile, got nods for his indie outing in "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" with seasoned star and former ABS-CBN president Charon Santos-Concio.

In 2022, however, they again starred in another show "2 Good 2 Be True."

2023: Going solo, parting ways

Earlier this year, Kathryn was busy promoting her project with Hollywood star Dolly de Leon. The two starred in "A Very Good Girl."

She also has announced that she will be starring in the period drama "Elena 1944."

Daniel is set to star as the villain to John Arcilla's upcoming film.

