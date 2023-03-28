Kathryn Bernardo to star in new movie with Dolly de Leon, to play comfort woman in another

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo is set to star in two upcoming films this year.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Kathryn will star alongside award-winning actress Dolly de Leon in "A Very Good Girl' and the historical film "Elena 1944."

Kathryn said she's honored to be working with Dolly.

"It's such an honor because I will be working, she agreed to work with me, with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon. For sure marami akong matututunan sa kaniya," she said.

"I can't wait to meet her again. Kasi sinabi niya pala na nagkasama na kami years ago when I was younger before pa but that was very short lang. Now, I am looking forward na mas makatrabaho siya nang matagal at mas makilala siya. What a great honor na gumawa at nabigyan niya ako ng oras," she added.

"A Very Good Girl" will be directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Mancol. Carmi Raymundo will be the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

Carmie said that Dolly is also thrilled to work with Kathryn.

"Nu'ng pini-pitch namin sa kanya, sabi niya, 'Sino 'yung makakasama doon sa pelikula?' When we said Kathryn Bernardo, immediately nag-light up si Ms. Dolly. I swear, promise, Kath. Kasi sabi niya 'I don't know if she remembers but we worked together when she was very little.' Tapos sabi niya, noon pa lang nakitaan ko she's very professional, she's very humble," Carmie said.

"That's why she's very excited to work with her again. And I have to thank Ms. Dolly because she's been very collaborative, she's been sending her notes, she's guiding us, napaka-collaborative niya sa whole process," she added.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Olivia Lamasan under Black Sheep, Kathryn will also star in the historical film "Elena 1944."

"It's with my great pride and honor that this movie will be directed by 'Inang' Olivia M. Lamasan," Kathryn said.

"Nu'ng pinitch 'yon, nandoon 'yung takot, nandoon 'yung medyo marami ka pang kailangang kausapin i-consult kasi medyo, paano ko ba sasabihin? Hinidi pa ako sensitive, hindi pa ako ready for these kinds of roles. But then parang universe made a way. So na stop muna 'yung project na 'yon, it was there I was happy na hindi pa siya ginawa nandiyan lang siya. Then pinitch nila ulit sa akin. Then, 'yan fast-forward nandito tayo ngayon. I turned 27 and mas ready na si Deej (Daniel Padilla), mas ready na si mama, I think 'yung fans. Sila talaga ('yung consideration). 'Yung fans most especially, ready sila and ako personally alam ko nu'ng tinanong ako ni Inang na parang gusto ko na siyang gawin kasi buo na ang puso ko na gawin siya, perfect kung kailan naman siya ipapalabas. It's a very nice project," she added.

Kathryn will play as a comfort woman during the Japanese occupation.

"It's a historical drama, Japanese period. It's also an action-drama for Kathryn... It's a very challenging role for you (Kathryn) and very daring. Gusto ko lang sabihin sa iyo Kath, I am very grateful na tinanggap mo," Lamasan said.

"It goes beyond a comfort woman but something that we would want you na abangan. Ako I am very excited for Kathryn kasi she's starting off with something new with 'A Very Good Girl' hindi ba? And that's going to be followed by a project with direct Cathy Garcia-Molina, iba rin 'yung genre, iba rin 'yung character mo. And then this one, this one which I think to would be your most daring role yet, yet," she added.

