Where to watch Miss Universe 2024

Chelsea Manalo, the beauty from Bulacan, is the first Pinay of Afro-American descent to represent the Philippines at the annual Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place in Mexico on November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines) as 130 delegates vie to succeed Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

Filipinos will be throwing their support for Chelsea Manalo, the country's first Filipino-Black American representative, to take home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown.

There will also be a shower of cheers for three other half-Filipino contestants: New Zealand's Victoria Velasquez Vincent, the United Kingdom's Christina dela Cruz Chalk, and Bahrain's Shereen Ahmed.

The 130 beauty queens will be cut down to a Top 30 for the semifinal round, followed by a Top 12 that will compete in the evening gown portion, then a Top 5 competing in the question and answer competition from which the new Miss Universe will emerge.

This year's Miss Universe will be air and stream live on several ABS-CBN platforms, including A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC beginning 9 a.m. on November 17.

The four platforms will have a same-day replay later in the evening at 8:30 p.m., while Metro Channel will air more replays the following day at 7:30 p.m. and on November 23 at 8:30 a.m.

RELATED: Analysis: Miss Universe 2024 semifinalists forecast