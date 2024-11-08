'I don't care': Daniel Craig on next James Bond actor

The last Bond outing, 2021’s 'No Time To Die,' is the final installment to star Daniel Craig

MANILA, Philippines — English actor Daniel Craig has no particular preference which actor he wants to succeed him as James Bond.

Craig was accompanied by American actor Drew Starkey doing promotions for their upcoming film "Queer" by playing Variety magazine's quiz-like game that tested how well they knew each other.

Midway through the game, both actors were asked how many Bond films did Craig make.

"You're asking me that? I have to write the answer? I'm gonna get it wrong," Craig quipped, laughing in agreement when he saw Starkey wrote on his board "too many."

After a quick count, Craig managed to give the right answer — five: "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time to Die."

The next question was who did Craig want to pass the Bond role to, and he bluntly said with a smile, "I don't care" and proceeded to doodle on his board.

Since Craig wrapped up his stint as Bond, a number of actors have been thrown out as possible successors like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hiddleston, Damian Lewis, and Rege-Jean Page.

The leading name as of writing is Aaron Taylor-Johnson who was reportedly offered the role, however, long-time Bond producers EON Productions has yet to comment on the issue.

Actors who played Bond before Daniel Craig include Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

