^

Entertainment

Daniel Padilla to star opposite John Arcilla as villain in upcoming movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 5, 2023 | 11:15am
Daniel Padilla to star opposite John Arcilla as villain in upcoming movie
John Arcilla at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor John Arcilla revealed that his movie with fellow Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla "The Guest" will begin filming at the end of the year. 

In an interview with the media on the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball red carpet held at Shangri-La Makati last September 30," John shared that Daniel will play the villain character to his protagonist role. 

"May isang movie na mag-start toward the end of the year I guess ay yung kay Daniel Padilla and me," he said. "They called it [a] mind f'ck film."

John even teased that the film would be the first he'd be playing a full-on protagonist and Daniel as his nemesis in a project. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Ford (@supremo_dp)

The actor said that the film is a psychological type of movie, however he doesn't know yet when it will be released, "Well, ang plano niya ay toward the end of this year [ang filming]. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang target na showing."

Earlier this year, film studio Black Sheep announced that John and Daniel would be starring in "The Guest."

The film will be helmed by Jerrold Tarog — who directed John in 2015's "Heneral Luna" — on a screenplay by "Always Be My Maybe" and "Labyu With An Accent" writer Patrick Valencia, with fellow "Hello Stranger" screenwriter Kookai Labayen serving as creative manager. 

"I'm a fan of thrillers, suspense, mindf*ck. Matagal na akong fan nu'n," Daniel said at the time. 

RELATED: Daniel Padilla to star with Kathryn Bernardo, John Arcilla in upcoming films

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN BALL

DANIEL PADILLA

JOHN ARCILLA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Mas marami pang problema sa mundo': Gerald Anderson on marrying Julia Barretto
play

'Mas marami pang problema sa mundo': Gerald Anderson on marrying Julia Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cassy Legaspi mum on comparisons with Atasha Muhlach
Exclusive

Cassy Legaspi mum on comparisons with Atasha Muhlach

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Kapuso host-actress Cassy Legaspi remained tight-lipped about her thoughts on being compared to fellow host-actress Atasha...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Exclusive

Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones shut down any gossip that they would be calling it quits after they attended...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning
play

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Trans queen Captivating Katkat wins 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2

Trans queen Captivating Katkat wins 'Drag Race Philippines' Season 2

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Filipino drag veteran Captivating Katkat made further history by winning the second season of "Drag Race Philippines."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Busy child star Althea Ruedas finds time for school

Busy child star Althea Ruedas finds time for school

By Leah C. Salterio | 11 hours ago
Ten-year-old Althea Ruedas is the kind of child actress who lights up the screen and captivates her audience.
Entertainment
fbtw
Darren Espanto proud of Cassy Legaspi's 'biggest pundar,' teases relationship progress

Darren Espanto proud of Cassy Legaspi's 'biggest pundar,' teases relationship progress

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto had much words of praise for his 2023 ABS-CBN Ball date Cassy Legaspi, their actual relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Prince' Erik Santos wears suit with train for first time at ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Exclusive

'Prince' Erik Santos wears suit with train for first time at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Erik Santos is gearing up for his anniversary concert on October 6 to celebrate his two decades in the local...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bucket list checked': Kim Chiu fulfills dream of being slapped by Maricel Soriano

'Bucket list checked': Kim Chiu fulfills dream of being slapped by Maricel Soriano

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Kapamilya actress checked one of the things in her bucket list as she was slapped by the "Diamond Star."
Entertainment
fbtw
Regal Studio Presents new onscreen pairings

Regal Studio Presents new onscreen pairings

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
New tandems are being featured in the different episodes of the weekly anthology Regal Studio Presents. Their stints allow...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with