Daniel Padilla to star opposite John Arcilla as villain in upcoming movie

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor John Arcilla revealed that his movie with fellow Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla "The Guest" will begin filming at the end of the year.

In an interview with the media on the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball red carpet held at Shangri-La Makati last September 30," John shared that Daniel will play the villain character to his protagonist role.

"May isang movie na mag-start toward the end of the year I guess ay yung kay Daniel Padilla and me," he said. "They called it [a] mind f'ck film."

John even teased that the film would be the first he'd be playing a full-on protagonist and Daniel as his nemesis in a project.

The actor said that the film is a psychological type of movie, however he doesn't know yet when it will be released, "Well, ang plano niya ay toward the end of this year [ang filming]. Hindi ko alam kung ano ang target na showing."

Earlier this year, film studio Black Sheep announced that John and Daniel would be starring in "The Guest."

The film will be helmed by Jerrold Tarog — who directed John in 2015's "Heneral Luna" — on a screenplay by "Always Be My Maybe" and "Labyu With An Accent" writer Patrick Valencia, with fellow "Hello Stranger" screenwriter Kookai Labayen serving as creative manager.

"I'm a fan of thrillers, suspense, mindf*ck. Matagal na akong fan nu'n," Daniel said at the time.

