^

Entertainment

JK Labajo's girlfriend Dia Remulla Mate not closing doors to politics

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 9:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Remulla Mate revealed that she's not closing her doors to politics.

During the beauty queen's recent visit to Philstar.com's office, Mate, who is part of the Remulla political clan of Cavite, said that her focus now is pageantry. 

"I really look up to my family for what they've done in the politics side of things. It's very admirable, and I look up to them for their hard work and what they've done for our community, especially in Cavite," she said. 

"Me, personally, I've always loved helping out. They're the ones who taught me about charity work and serving my community. I helped a lot in Cavite as well. I volunteered at a chosen children's village, so that's one thing I took from them," she added.  

Mate said that she wanted to be prepared if she would run for public office in the future. 

"But in terms of running for politics, I feel that it's a developing idea. First, I think I was going to pursue right now, pageantry, my passions, music, business, finishing school, of course, so that if I am going to run for politics in the future, I will be well qualified and prepared," she said. 

"So, it's still a development. Ngayon, not yet."

RELATEDDia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo

vuukle comment

JUAN KARLOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comedian Jobert Austria shares life in Canada, joins 'Hello, Love, Again'

Comedian Jobert Austria shares life in Canada, joins 'Hello, Love, Again'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
He plays Lino, the uncle of Joross' character, Jhim, who was among the original cast members of the 2019 movie "Hello, Love,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' 5th season announces 2025 release, episode titles

'Stranger Things' 5th season announces 2025 release, episode titles

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series, "Stranger Things," will premiere in 2025 and consist of eight episod...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angie Mead King's sports car catches fire on SLEX
play

Angie Mead King's sports car catches fire on SLEX

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Celebrity racer Angie Mead King shared a video of her red Acura NSX engulfed in flames.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maiwan o maiwanan': Juan Karlos' GF Dia Mate answers
play

'Maiwan o maiwanan': Juan Karlos' GF Dia Mate answers

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate weighed in on the tricky relationship question on who gets to initiate a ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cesar Montano savors fatherhood and grandfatherhood joys to the max

Cesar Montano savors fatherhood and grandfatherhood joys to the max

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Since I’m privy to BFF Buboy's life and the fatherhood struggles he endured, I am happy that all is well in his world...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sparkle artists Liana and Crystal tackle young, mature love in sophomore songs

Sparkle artists Liana and Crystal tackle young, mature love in sophomore songs

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Two of the Sparkle GMA artists have carried on their passion for music by releasing new singles.
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI joins Ogie Alcasid for 2nd 'Ogieoke' concert

BINI joins Ogie Alcasid for 2nd 'Ogieoke' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
P-pop girl group BINI leads the special guest lineup of singer-host Ogie Alcasid's second take on his "Ogieoke" concert.
Entertainment
fbtw
Still alive: Billy Crawford falls victim to death hoax

Still alive: Billy Crawford falls victim to death hoax

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-dancer Billy Crawford is the latest Filipino celebrity to be the subject of a death hoax despite being alive and he...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo, Victoria Vincent Miss Universe 2024 headshots unveiled

Chelsea Manalo, Victoria Vincent Miss Universe 2024 headshots unveiled

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The headshot of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo is now up on the Miss Universe Instagram page, just over...
Entertainment
fbtw
Denzel Washington reunites with 'master filmmaker' Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator 2' after 17 years

Denzel Washington reunites with 'master filmmaker' Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator 2' after 17 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington was full of praises for his "Gladiator II" director Ridley Scott, calling him a "no-nonsense...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with