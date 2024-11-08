JK Labajo's girlfriend Dia Remulla Mate not closing doors to politics

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Remulla Mate revealed that she's not closing her doors to politics.

During the beauty queen's recent visit to Philstar.com's office, Mate, who is part of the Remulla political clan of Cavite, said that her focus now is pageantry.

"I really look up to my family for what they've done in the politics side of things. It's very admirable, and I look up to them for their hard work and what they've done for our community, especially in Cavite," she said.

"Me, personally, I've always loved helping out. They're the ones who taught me about charity work and serving my community. I helped a lot in Cavite as well. I volunteered at a chosen children's village, so that's one thing I took from them," she added.

Mate said that she wanted to be prepared if she would run for public office in the future.

"But in terms of running for politics, I feel that it's a developing idea. First, I think I was going to pursue right now, pageantry, my passions, music, business, finishing school, of course, so that if I am going to run for politics in the future, I will be well qualified and prepared," she said.

"So, it's still a development. Ngayon, not yet."

