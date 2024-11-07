Angie Mead King's sports car catches fire on SLEX

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity racer Angie Mead King’s sports car caught fire on South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) while traveling near the Southwood exit.

In an Instagram post, Angie shared a video of her red Acura NSX engulfed in flames.

"The car is gone," Angie said.

"F*ck! This is such a crazy experience," she added.

Angie also went live on Instagram while being helped by a Good Samaritan.

"The car is dead. It's literally gone. Caught on fire after the exit. It's gone. No words," she said.

Despite the incident, Angie confirmed that she was unharmed.

"My lung's hurt. The car caught on fire while I was driving and then the car dropped down and basically burst into flames," she said.

She explained that she wasn't sure what caused the fire but noted that her car had been modified.

"I dont know exactly what happened but the car's modified. There's no way to rebuild it. The rear chassis is completely burned," she said.

"The engine looks... the metal's probably warped because the flames were intense," she added.

