'Kris is my world': Mark Leviste says relationship with Kris Aquino continues

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2023 | 11:04am
MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste revealed that he and TV host Kris Aquino are still in a relationship. 

In a report by Bandera, Mark said that they will celebrate their 7th monthsary this November. 

“We’re in a different level and I can only hope that everything will work out for the better. I can proudly say that we’re still together, still going strong,” Mark said. 

“To my count, we are officially six months going on seven in a relationship this November," he added. 

Mark admitted that his relationship with Kris is not perfect but they both learned their mistakes. 

“But seriously and fortunately, our ups and downs haven’t been as rough as a roller-coaster ride," Mark said. 

“It’s manageable, plus I value the journey just like appreciating the view from a giant ferris wheel," he added.

As Kris said, ‘We’ve both learned from our mistakes, and with God’s help, we hope to continue building a harmonious and supportive relationship for a lifetime.’”

Mark also said that Kris is more than his girlfriend but his world. 

“Now more than ever, Kris, the kids and her sisters have become a big part of my life and that of my own family—she’s more than just my girlfriend … Kris is my world,” he said. 

RELATED: 'Deal or No Deal': Mark Leviste recalls how he met Kris Aquino

