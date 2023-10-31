'That's So Raven' star Anneliese van der Pol among 'Disney Princess' performers

MANILA, Philippines — Anneliese van der Pol, the actress best known for her role as Chelsea Daniels on Disney shows "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home," leads the "Disney Princess — The Concert" cast that will be performing in the Philippines this November.

The actress has taken her talents to Broadway when she debuted as the last actress to portray Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" opposite Donny Osmond and Steve Blanchard before the show closed at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (currently the home of the 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' revival).

Joining van der Pol are actresses with their own experiences as Disney characters on stage: Aisha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez and Steffanie Leigh.

Jackson was the first Black women to portray Anna when "Frozen" went to Broadway and was last seen as "Snow White" in the Britney Spears musical "Once Upon a One More Time."

Cinderella in "Into the Woods" is just one of nine Broadway shows that Rodriguez has performed, while another Disney character she's portrayed is Megara on the premiere stage adaptation of "Hercules."

Other roles by Rodriguez are originating Wednesday from "The Addams Family," Ilse in the revival of "Spring Awakening," Case in "First Date" opposite Zachary Levi, and part of the original "In the Heights" company.

Leigh debuted on Broadway as the titular character in "Mary Poppins" before going on to originate Liane d’Exelmans in "Gigi" and Dorian Leigh in "War Paint."

Joining the four women is actor Adam J. Levy, currently on Broadway's "Moulin Rouge" and last seen in the touring cast of "Waitress."

"Disney Princess — The Concert" co-creator Benjamin Rauhala will serve as on-stage host when the show heads to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater on November 18 and 19, the SMX Convention Center Davao on November 21, and the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City on November 22.

Rauhala arranged the opening numbers of the past two Tony Awards and the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards hosted by his close collaborator since 2021 Ariana DeBose; he is also the music director for stage and television actor Jeremy Jordan.

"Disney Princess — The Concert" will include famous pieces from the Disney catalogue including "A Whole New World," "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "How Far I'll Go," and "Just Around the Riverbend."

