^

Entertainment

'That's So Raven' star Anneliese van der Pol among 'Disney Princess' performers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 4:59pm
'That's So Raven' star Anneliese van der Pol among 'Disney Princess' performers
File photo shows Anneliese Van Der Pol attending Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium in 2018
Getty Images via AFP / Alberto E. Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Anneliese van der Pol, the actress best known for her role as Chelsea Daniels on Disney shows "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home," leads the "Disney Princess — The Concert" cast that will be performing in the Philippines this November.

The actress has taken her talents to Broadway when she debuted as the last actress to portray Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" opposite Donny Osmond and Steve Blanchard before the show closed at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (currently the home of the 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' revival).

Joining van der Pol are actresses with their own experiences as Disney characters on stage: Aisha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez and Steffanie Leigh.

Jackson was the first Black women to portray Anna when "Frozen" went to Broadway and was last seen as "Snow White" in the Britney Spears musical "Once Upon a One More Time."

Cinderella in "Into the Woods" is just one of nine Broadway shows that Rodriguez has performed, while another Disney character she's portrayed is Megara on the premiere stage adaptation of "Hercules."

RELATED: Disney Princesses, iconic songs to be performed in November concert

Other roles by Rodriguez are originating Wednesday from "The Addams Family," Ilse in the revival of "Spring Awakening," Case in "First Date" opposite Zachary Levi, and part of the original "In the Heights" company.

Leigh debuted on Broadway as the titular character in "Mary Poppins" before going on to originate Liane d’Exelmans in "Gigi" and Dorian Leigh in "War Paint."

Joining the four women is actor Adam J. Levy, currently on Broadway's "Moulin Rouge" and last seen in the touring cast of "Waitress."

"Disney Princess — The Concert" co-creator Benjamin Rauhala will serve as on-stage host when the show heads to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater on November 18 and 19, the SMX Convention Center Davao on November 21, and the Waterfront Hotel Cebu City on November 22.

Rauhala arranged the opening numbers of the past two Tony Awards and the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards hosted by his close collaborator since 2021 Ariana DeBose; he is also the music director for stage and television actor Jeremy Jordan.

"Disney Princess — The Concert" will include famous pieces from the Disney catalogue including "A Whole New World," "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "How Far I'll Go," and "Just Around the Riverbend."

RELATED: 'Disney on Ice' to return to Manila with '100 Years of Wonder'

vuukle comment

DISNEY

DISNEY PRINCESS

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan showed what happened after the reunion concert of his wife Sharon Cuneta to ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

Daria Ramirez talks about her split from Joey de Leon

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Veteran actress Daria Ramirez revealed the reason behind her separation from ex-husband Joey de Leon.
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has finally confirmed that artist Isabel Santos is his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

Bea Alonzo expresses excitement to have own family with Dominic Roque

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she and fiancé Dominic Roque are excited to get married and have a family of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

Michelle Dee leaves no stone unturned for Miss Universe 2023 bid

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The smart, svelte, and stunner Michelle Marquez Dee is on a mission to regain the country’s semi-finalist placement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines' only serial killer

WATCH: Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines' only serial killer

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Who is this Fr. Juan Severino Mallari that has suddenly intrigued Filipino filmmakers?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends' cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

'Friends' cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry

By Andrew Marszal | 9 hours ago
The cast of "Friends" said in a joint statement Monday that they have been left "utterly devastated" by the sudden death of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Soju gets a starring role in the Korean wave

Soju gets a starring role in the Korean wave

By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
South Korea’s soju has a cultural and historical significance that extends beyond its role as a trope in K-dramas. The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli hopes MMFF&rsquo;s Penduko &lsquo;uplifts&rsquo; Filipino traditions, martial arts

Matteo Guidicelli hopes MMFF’s Penduko ‘uplifts’ Filipino traditions, martial arts

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Essaying the 1954 comic book character Pedro Penduko, created by National Artist Francisco V. Coching, is a “very overwhelming”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with