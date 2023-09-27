^

Entertainment

'Disney on Ice' to return to Manila with '100 Years of Wonder'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2023 | 4:30pm
'Disney on Ice' to return to Manila with '100 Years of Wonder'
"Disney on Ice" features a special appearance by royal sisters Anna and Elsa from what is claimed to be the number-one animated feature film of all time, Disney's "Frozen."
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — After nearly four years, "Disney on Ice" is making its way back to the Philippines just as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this 2023.

From December 22, 2023 to January 7, 2024, the Mall of Asia Arena will host 26 shows of "Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder," with the familiar ice skating concert updated to look back on Disney's century of success.

"Disney on Ice" was last seen in the country on January 5, 2020, several weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire globe. 

Presenter Feld Entertainment is excited to return to one of the concert's most popular venues.

According to the company's senior director in the Asia-Pacific region Matthew Garrick, more people attend "Disney on Ice" in Manila than any other city in Southeast Asia.

Related: Disney Princesses, iconic songs to be performed in November concert

The premise of "100 Years of Wonder" will be Mickey Mouse and his friends embarking on an adventure through different Disney stories.

Familiar films like "The Lion King" and "Toy Story," as well as Disney Princesses Belle, Ariel, Mulan, Merida and Tiana, will take to the ice.

Garrick teased at the concert's launch that "100 Years of Wonder" will feature new show elements like aerial stunts, video components and VFX lighting. These will be on display during the "Mary Poppins Returns" segment.

A complete list of ticket prices and seat plan will be announced soon, but organizers have promised that tickets will be affordable with a starting price of P300.

RELATED: Disney unveils first 'eco' cruise ship visiting Southeast Asia

vuukle comment

DISNEY

DISNEY ON ICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

Joey de Leon reiterates 'Eat Bulaga' claim in welcoming Atasha Muhlach as new 'Legit Dabarkad'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales' daughter Atasha joined noontime show "E.A.T." as its new host. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show

Boy Abunda late at hosting show due to traffic, rides Angkas; Rocco Nacino helps open talk show

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino opened GMA-7's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" because Boy was late due to traffic. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

Mylene Dizon's kids attend dad Paolo Paraiso's wedding with Jessica Sto Domingo

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Actor Paolo Paraiso and his girlfriend Jessica Sto Domingo got married in Batangas over the weekend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'One Piece' star Mackenyu visiting the Philippines in November for ManiPopCon 2023

'One Piece' star Mackenyu visiting the Philippines in November for ManiPopCon 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Japanese actor and "One Piece" star Mackenyu Arata will be in the Philippines this November as the headlining guest for this...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

'Di ko siya dini-deny': Joshua Garcia breaks silence over rumored romance with Emilienne Vigier

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actor Joshua Garcia broke his silence on his rumored relationship with French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MTRCB to review Joey de Leon's 'lubid' comment on 'E.A.T.'

MTRCB to review Joey de Leon's 'lubid' comment on 'E.A.T.'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) will review "E.A.T" host Joey de Leon's "lubid" comment on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

Jose Mari Chan featured in Time Magazine as The Philippines' 'face, voice of Christmas'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Jose Mari Chan was featured in international publication Time Magazine, which described him the face and voice of holiday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19

Sandara Park excites fans after posting photos with SB19

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
K-pop star Sandara Park delighted her fans upon posting photos with P-pop sensation SB19. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kahit Google 'di siya mahanap': Amy Perez unable to locate ex Brix Ferraris for reunion with son

'Kahit Google 'di siya mahanap': Amy Perez unable to locate ex Brix Ferraris for reunion with son

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
The "It's Showtime" host sat down with showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz on his YouTube channel where she talked about raising Adi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with