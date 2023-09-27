'Disney on Ice' to return to Manila with '100 Years of Wonder'

"Disney on Ice" features a special appearance by royal sisters Anna and Elsa from what is claimed to be the number-one animated feature film of all time, Disney's "Frozen."

MANILA, Philippines — After nearly four years, "Disney on Ice" is making its way back to the Philippines just as Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary this 2023.

From December 22, 2023 to January 7, 2024, the Mall of Asia Arena will host 26 shows of "Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder," with the familiar ice skating concert updated to look back on Disney's century of success.

"Disney on Ice" was last seen in the country on January 5, 2020, several weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the entire globe.

Presenter Feld Entertainment is excited to return to one of the concert's most popular venues.

According to the company's senior director in the Asia-Pacific region Matthew Garrick, more people attend "Disney on Ice" in Manila than any other city in Southeast Asia.

Related: Disney Princesses, iconic songs to be performed in November concert

The premise of "100 Years of Wonder" will be Mickey Mouse and his friends embarking on an adventure through different Disney stories.

Familiar films like "The Lion King" and "Toy Story," as well as Disney Princesses Belle, Ariel, Mulan, Merida and Tiana, will take to the ice.

Garrick teased at the concert's launch that "100 Years of Wonder" will feature new show elements like aerial stunts, video components and VFX lighting. These will be on display during the "Mary Poppins Returns" segment.

A complete list of ticket prices and seat plan will be announced soon, but organizers have promised that tickets will be affordable with a starting price of P300.

RELATED: Disney unveils first 'eco' cruise ship visiting Southeast Asia