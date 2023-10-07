TikTok’s Creator of the Year Arshie Larga urges content creators to ‘use platforms responsibly’

MANILA, Philippines — The annual TikTok Awards Philippines returned on its third edition to recognize creators who inspired, brought joy to viewers, and made it “big on the small screen.”

Pharmacist Arshie Larga, who’s known for his videos giving out medicines for free, sharing medical and healthcare information and debunking health myths with his tagline “Let me explain,” was hailed the Creator of the Year.

Arshie previously bagged the Popular Creator of the Year in 2022, alongside TikTok sensation-turned-actor Esnyr Ranollo.

During his speech in the awards ceremony at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Arshie reminded his fellow content creators to use their platforms wisely and responsibly.

“’Yung clout natin gamitin din natin sa tamang paraan. Not only just to entertain, but also to inspire people,” said the 27-year-old pharmacist.

Aside from the support of his family and fans, Arshie gave credit to those who have entrusted their donations to him to help those who couldn’t afford to buy medicine.

“Gusto kong pasalamatan lahat ng taong nagdo-donate at nagtitiwala upang makapagbigay po ako ng mga libreng gamot sa mga taong hindi afford ito…kasama po kayo sa panalong ito.”

Speaking to The Philippine STAR on the sidelines of the awards show, Arshie once again expressed his gratitude to the people behind his advocacy, saying that being able to provide free medicines to those in need with the help of random netizens who watch his content, also gives him a sense of fulfillment.

“It’s a big deal for me because sino ba naman ako para pagkatiwalaan ng mga tao? Like last year, I was able to gain like around P350,000 worth of donations mula sa mga tao kaya hindi ko ine-expect na magre-rely sila or magtitiwala sila sa akin.

“Kaya sinisigurado ko naman po sa mga tao na mga nag-do-donate sa akin na ‘yung mga dino-donate niyo po is makakarating sa mga dapat tulungan.

He added, “Naging daan lamang po ako para makatulong sa ibang tao pero sa inyo pong lahat ito, maraming salamat po.”

Three years into content creation, the pharmacist TikToker related how his educational and entertaining “work-toks” on the video-sharing platform made significant changes in his life, including being able to collaborate with drug brands.

“From being a simple pharmacist na nagtitinda sa botika, ‘yung mga gamot na dati tinitinda ko lang, nakaka-trabaho ko na sila. But even though nakaka-trabaho ko or nababayaran ‘yung content ko, I make sure na kung ano ‘yung alam ko bilang isang pharmacist, ‘yun pa rin ‘yung sinasabi ko sa mga videos ko,” said Arshie, stressing the importance of steering clear from any misinformation on medicinal drugs online.

Arshie first found himself creating TikTok videos while sharing his knowledge on drug information at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now with over three million followers on TikTok, Arshie feels grateful that he’s able to connect to a larger audience.

Arshie has been working at his family-owned pharmacy in his hometown in Marinduque where he usually films his content.

“Because before, as a pharmacist, nako-confine lang sa botika namin ‘yung taong naseservan ko, but through Tiktok, I was able to reach a wider audience and help more people through my content. And hopefully, it’s really helpful. So, that’s the main thing as to why I am proud of being a content creator,” shared Arshie.

Attendees dressed up in Filipiniana and Barong to witness this year’s celebration and recognition of aspiring and inspiring local content creators.

SB19’s hit track Gento won the Song of the Year while Niana Guerrero claimed the Dance Creator of the Year.

Celebrities Ivana Alawi and Francine Diaz bagged the TikTok Shop Creator of the Year and Celebrity Creator of the Year award, respectively.

Meanwhile, News5 took home the Publisher of the Year award where Philippine STAR, the sole print publisher, was also nominated.

The third TikTok Awards show, hosted by TV personality “Tito Mikee” Reyes and fashion creator Jaz Reyes, showcased Pinoy talent with performances from OPM bands Dilaw, Lola Amour, Playertwo, and rising Davao artist Paul Pablo.

Kapuso stars Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay, and P-pop girl group KAIA also performed a medley of popular TikTok challenges alongside dance creators Caymo and Fagarita twins, Criselda Alvarez, MJ Encabo, and Raeinhyer Ramos.

Other TikTok honorees were Abigail Marquez, Foodie Creator of the Year; Tere Daisuke, Beauty Creator of the Year; Chinkee Tan, Educator of the Year; Jeaneth Ong, Fashion Creator of the Year; Archer Perez, Gaming Creator of the Year; Bianca Bustamante, Sports Creator of the Year; and Jezreel Ely, Entertainment Creator of the Year.

Breakthrough Entertainment Partner of the Year was given to ABS-CBN while Spencer Serafica and Andie Rabino were named Comedy Creator of the Year and Effect House Creator of the Year, respectively.

The Livestreamer of the Year award went to Krizel Yuson while Viy Cortez was recognized as TikTok Shop Brand Owner of the Year.

The rest of the awards were Rising Creator of the Year - Christy Tabanyag and Popular Creator of the Year - Carlyn Ocampo.