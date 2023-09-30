Rico and Melannie Hizon renew marriage vows

MANILA, Philippines — They met each other through a blind date in Hong Kong in 1997. He was a news anchor with CNBC (Consumer News and Business Channel) News then and she was a flight attendant with Northwest Airlines.

“We were set up by common friends on a blind date,” shared veteran news anchor Rico Hizon, CNN (Cable News Network) Philippines senior news anchor and director for content development. “She was on an overnight layover in Hong Kong and after we met, I never let her go.”

After only 10 months, Rico tied the knot with Melannie Syquia at Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park, Makati.

“How exciting was that?” Rico recalled. “I called her every day wherever she was on her layover. I proposed to her in February 1998. We knew we were meant for each other and got married on Aug. 8, 1998.”

The couple with Fr. Jose Francisco Syquia, who officiates the ceremony.

Call it a whirlwind romance. Rico was 32 then and Melannie was 26.

“We were of age and knew then we were meant to be,” Rico admitted.

Rico and Melannie with only son Migo and their dads Roberto Syquia (left) and Jose Hizon (right).

In those 25 years, the couple both shuttled between Hong Kong-Manila and later, Singapore-Manila. “At first, it was difficult to live away from my family because I was very close to my mom and dad,” Melannie maintained. “But eventually, we got used to it and Singapore became our home.”

Rico offered, “We settled into Singapore where we lived for 22 years. Our son, Migo, was born there in Singapore in 2004. It was our home. We miss it so much.”

Singer-actor Arman Ferrer renders the favorite songs of the couple.

Their flower girls and even the bridesmaids 25 years ago joined their renewal of vows also at Santuario de San Antonio, the same church where they exchanged “I do’s.”

They opted for the occasion to be “simple, small and among good friends who became close to us during our 25 years,” a memorable milestone for the couple.

The couple with their son Migo. – Photos by Nice Print Photography and from Rico Hizon’s Facebook account

“We were blessed that many from the ‘original cast’ from our 1998 wedding were still there, except both of our moms — Leonor Hizon and Margarita Syquia — who have passed on,” Rico shared.

“What was memorable was that our dads are still here with us — Jose Hizon now 95 years old and Roberto Syquia, 76 years old.”

Rico Hizon and Melannie Syquia-Hizon on their 25-year marriage: ‘Happy, fun and bliss. There is no perfect marriage. There were times you feel frustrated, but we learned to fight through these challenges. What is important is communication, praying for strength in our marriage, making our Lord the center of our marriage and commitment.’

For the principal sponsors, this time, Rico and Melannie chose the ones who they really knew and became close to them in their 25 years together.

They had National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera and wife Annie Sarthou, Annabel Wisniewski and Vince Socco, dear friend from Singapore Carmen Seah and Tony Herrera, Wellington Soong and Vivian Yuchengco.

The couple renewed their marriage vows last August at the same church where they also said their “I do’s.” Melannie was elegant, radiant and glowing on this special evening wearing a beautiful royal blue gown made by Bong de Ocampo.

Thankfully, they never came close to throwing in the towel in their 25 years of marriage. Neither was there any big fights through the years.

“Happy, fun and bliss!” Rico and Melannie described their married life. “There is no perfect marriage. There were times you feel frustrated, but we learned to fight through these challenges. Many peaks and valleys, ups and downs.”

“What is important is communication, praying for strength in our marriage, making our Lord the center of our marriage and commitment. Marriage is about give and take, sharing, facing each other’s problems head-on, resolving them together, as well as being there for each other.”

The couple loves to travel through the years. “Even when Migo was merely months old, we already took him with us to our travels from Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Osaka to Seoul. All our trips were memorable because we love to go sightseeing, shopping and eat.”

They were so blessed to have Fr. Jose Francisco Syquia, who is very close to them, to officiate their renewal of vows.

“It was so heartfelt to see friends who came all the way from Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada and the US to join us for our special 25th renewal of vows. It was magical, because we were surrounded by close friends and family.”

“We felt the love. Our wedding was simple, unforgettable and yet elegant, but full of energy fun and laughter.”

The couple would like to thank their friends and family who played a major part in their memorable renewal service — Noel Ferrer, Cring Navarro, Bien Perez from the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, Rico’s sisters Lenlen Hizon and Nannette Hizon-Deduque, Tish Hidalgo and Ernie Estrella.

Melannie’s sister, Cris Syquia, together with her daughters Carrot Syquia and Bianca Alvarez, who were the flower girls, visited from California for the once-in-a-lifetime event. Cris was the maid of honor escorted by Roberto Syquia.

The bridesmaids — Maricar Dizon, Fara Lacson, Hazel Naval, Tina Santos and Claudelle Tan — also showed up to witness the couple’s renewal of vows.

The couple’s son Migo was assigned to the First Reading and also served as the ring bearer as well as his mom’s escort to the altar. Recently, Migo was sent off by his parents to start his college journey at Santa Clara University in California.

“The Mass wouldn’t have been memorable without the beautiful voice of tenor Arman Ferrer who sang our favorite songs — Can’t Help Falling in Love, The Lord’s Prayer by Malotte and Ikaw,” Rico granted.

The Mabel’s String Quartet provided the music throughout the church ceremony.