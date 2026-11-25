Star Alliance: Setting the standard for connected journeys

MANILA, Philippines — Star Alliance gives international travel from the Philippines a wider reach, with 12 member airlines operating in the country and 26 member airlines globally serving more than 1,150 destinations worldwide.

For travelers, this means more destination options, easier connections and access to services across member airlines, while businesses gain broader access to international markets. Through "Ahead of the Journey," the alliance highlights how its shared network makes multi-airline travel more convenient and opens opportunities across borders.

The alliance presented this approach during a media gathering on November 10, at Hilton Manila, Newport World Resorts. The event brought together media representatives and member airline executives to discuss its global network, position in the Philippine market, and efforts to improve the passenger experience.

Malu Oclarence Dueñas, Chairperson of Star Alliance's Country Sales and Marketing Group (CSMG), looked back on the alliance's establishment and its milestones in the global aviation industry.

“Since our inception on May 14, 1997, Star Alliance has stood tall as the first and largest airline alliance in the world. For nearly three decades, we have redefined global mobility, bridging continents, cultures, and communities,” Dueñas said.

She also pointed to the alliance's initiatives in the Philippines as part of its continued commitment to the local travel industry.

The program also featured a panel discussion with Takeru Matthew Okamoto, Country Manager of ANA; Milat Mekonnen, Area manager of Ethiopian Airlines; and Rick Hsieh, General Manager of EVA Airways.

The exchange highlighted the perspectives of member airlines on strengthening cooperation, responding to evolving travel needs, and expanding opportunities for passengers in the years ahead.

A journey that goes further

The idea behind Star Alliance began with five airlines seeking to make international travel more connected. Founded in 1997 by Air Canada, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Thai Airways International, and United Airlines, the alliance introduced a model of cooperation that would change how carriers connect routes, services, and passengers across the world.

Among its early milestones were the opening of its first alliance lounge at Zurich Airport in 2001 and a Star Connection Centre in Munich in 2005, both aimed at improving connections between member airlines.

That cooperation also extends to passenger benefits. Travelers can earn miles or points through participating frequent flyer programs, while eligible members enjoy privileges such as priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage allowance, priority baggage handling and airport lounge access.

The alliance marked its 25th anniversary in 2022 with the message, "Together. Better. Connected.," underscoring the value of cooperation among its member airlines. That principle continues to guide its direction as it responds to the changing demands of international travel and finds new ways to bring airlines and passengers closer.

By staying ahead of the journey, Star Alliance aims to push the boundaries of what a connected travel experience can offer.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Star Alliance is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.