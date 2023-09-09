Yassi, Ruru share how collabs among TV networks, film outfits affect actors

Viva actress Yassi Pressman and Sparkle GMA artist Ruru Madrid portray lead characters in Video City: Be Kind, Please Rewind, a joint venture project between Viva Films and GMA Pictures. It is set to open on Sept. 20 in cinemas.

MANILA, Philippines — Yassi Pressman and Ruru Madrid find it beneficial not just for actors but for the whole local film industry as well now that film production companies and TV networks are doing collaboration projects — whether they are for film, TV or streaming.

Yassi sees its positive effects on actors who, once upon a time, had been strictly-bounded by exclusivity contracts of network management or film companies. Collaboration now allows them to work with other actors from different talent management arms and gain more knowledge in acting through the more senior stars.

“I think all of the workers have been happy (with it) and of course, good for us actors to be offered a lot of work,” began Yassi during a recent media gathering to drumbeat Video City: Be Kind, Please Rewind. “We’re very, very happy to work because every time we would learn about news of what’s happening around the world, all the strikes, you can really feel how lucky we are to have an opportunity to work for our families. So, I am very grateful.”

Ruru said it is easy to see how collaboration will be more beneficial than competition. It can foster great relationships among film workers and together, they can create film narratives that are more unique and more interesting to audiences.

“It’s about time because we are in a generation where it’s so easy to watch films and actors, do streaming, so it’s really different now compared to before.

With director Raynier Brizuela during the recent media conference.– Photos from Viva Films Facebook page

“Right now, here in the Philippines, there have been a lot of teamups (in projects) — the actors and the production team including directors, writers — and that’s good kasi parang mas magkakaroon pa ng panibagong timpla (ang pelikula) at kaming mga artista, mas matututo kami,” stated Ruru.

Yassi and Ruru topbill Video City: Be Kind, Please Rewind, a period movie produced by Viva Films and GMA Pictures, and directed by Raynier Brizuela.

In the movie, Ruru is a young filmmaker named Han, who presses a video player which abruptly transports him back to the year 1995 and there he meets Yassi’s Ningning, who works as one of the staff members of Video City. They become friends and eventually fall in love with each other.

According to Ruru, it’s not his first time to work with Yassi in a movie project. They were initially together in the GMA 7 series Dormitoryo aired in 2013.

“Working with Yassi, I didn’t expect na magiging ganito ‘yung samahan namin, ‘yung friendship namin. I worked with her 10 years ago at GMA 7 through Dormitoryo,” he said. “And then, we never saw each other for years, but I still get to watch her in most of her movies. And I’m very proud of her achievements in life.”

“Finally, we got to work again and I can say that she remains the same. Siya pa rin ‘yung Yassi na nagbibigay liwanag sa lahat na para bang ‘pag andiyan siya, masaya lahat. Pinaparamdam niya sa lahat na okey siya, masaya at pagdating sa trabaho binubuhos niya ‘yung best niya,” shared Ruru.

Yassi seemingly blushed over her leading man’s good words for her, but she didn’t let the chance pass to compliment him for his impressive acting and effective work habits.

“In every scene, we’re together and some of the lines were long. And one time, we both came from our respective commitments and as expected, we were both tired while shooting this movie. Given the long dialogues, of course, we had to be on our toes, hindi pwedeng inaantok,” she recalled.

“I knew he’s also tired at that time and I told him that I was beginning to feel weak, pabagsak na ako but he had a way of keeping me awake sinasabi niya, ‘Kaya mo ‘yan.’ I appreciated him for that because he was there not only as an actor, but also as someone who would support you. Ruru is nice off- and on-cam,” she added.

Direk Raynier, on the other hand, expressed delight at working with Ruru and Yassi for the first time. Both actors, he stressed, are easy to work with.

“Yassi is from Viva and when they collaborated with GMA, ibinigay sa amin si Ruru and I’m so happy because they’re just perfect for their roles,” said the director, who is also behind the TV series Puto and the digital film Mang Jose, both produced by Viva.

“Pareho silang masayang katrabaho. They both liked the simplicity of the material and they’re both so dedicated to their (respective) roles,” added direk Raynier.

Asked what inspired him to come up with the story that transports the characters back to the ‘90s, direk Raynier shared that it all began when he recalled his experiences in his younger years.

“I’ve been fond of watching movies since I was young, so I would rent at Video City and then, I had a crush doon na attendant. I was wondering where she is now,” he narrated.

He continued, “I was thinking, what if I could time travel and go back to the time when I was renting movies at Video City, which we all know does not exist anymore. So, that was where the concept of our movie began.”

Video City: Be Kind, Please Rewind is a light-hearted love story about two people who come from different eras. Its setting displays how people then live less complicated lives with no social media and high-tech gadgets that are very much present in today’s generation.

Set to open on Sept. 20 in cinemas nationwide, Video City: Be Kind, Please Rewind also stars Suzette Ranillo, Soliman Cruz, Bodjie Pascua, Dennis Padilla, Chad Kinis, TJ Valderrama, Yvette Sanchez and Ashley Diaz.