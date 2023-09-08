Voltes V Legacy stars proud to be part of successful live-action adaptation

Miguel Tanfelix (center) and (from left) Radson Flores, Ysabel Ortega, Matt Lozano and Raphael Landicho play Steve Armstrong, Mark Gordon, Jamie Robinson, Robert ‘Big Bert’ Armstrong and Little Jon Armstrong in the hit GMA Telebabad show Voltes V Legacy. They consider their participation in it a privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Voltes V Legacy has successfully taken on the challenge to retell a well-loved ‘70s Japanese animé and it completes its journey as the Pinoy live-action adaptation tonight at 8.

The GMA Telebabad show has also kept audiences engaged for its four-month run and graced the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con.

That’s why it’s a privilege and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Voltes V Legacy cast and crew to be tapped for such a TV program. Fans are interested in seeing how the live-action narrative will wrap itself up.

“I’m excited for everyone to see the bigger picture that we’ve been working on so hard for four years,” said Miguel Tanfelix about the show’s conclusion in a recent virtual press conference that also featured fellow series actors Ysabel Ortega, Matt Lozano, Radson Flores and Raphael Landicho. Miguel, Matt and Raphael play the brothers Steve, Robert-Big Bert and Little Jon Armstrong, while Ysabel and Radson portray Jamie Robinson and Mark Gordon. It was a long journey to the screens as the planning and production of Voltes V Legacy started from pre-pandemic and pandemic to the new normal.

The Voltes V Legacy production team, led by director Mark Reyes.

“I also feel sad because parang yun na agad yun (it seems like ‘Is that all?’),” added he. “I will miss watching the project on YouTube, but I’m grateful that Voltes V Legacy has happened in or become part of my life.”

Given the iconic status of the animé the show is based on and the popularity the latter has achieved, the stars couldn’t help but keep souvenirs to remember the memories they had while working and remind them of Voltes V Legacy.

“Actually, I tried to ask and request for the helmet of Jamie, but they were (the production people) very strict when it came to costumes, and of course, for a reason. What I asked for as souvenirs were the emblems on the costume,” said Ysabel, who was referring to the J. Robinson name patch as well as the Camp Big Falcon emblem.

Matt, for his part, also has the name emblem of R. Armstrong.

“I love jackets. Para lang hindi ko makalimutan at para lang maalaala ko yung mga pinag-gagagawa namin sa set (So, for me not to forget, and to remember the work we have done on the set), yun hinihingi ko para ilalagay ko siya sa favorite jacket ko (I’ve asked for the name patch, which I will put on my favorite jacket).”

Like Ysabel and Matt, Radson said he’s been keeping the name patch of Mark Gordon and the Voltes V jacket director Mark Reyes gifted them.

As for the kid-actor Raphael, he will miss the company of his fellow castmates, who have become Raphael’s older siblings on the set.

“Ma-mi-miss ko po silang lahat (I will miss them all), pero masaya din naman po kasi yung mga results, yung reactions ng mga tao napasaya naman po namin sila, naging proud po sila (but I’m happy because the viewers’ reactions show the happiness we have brought to them and they are proud of us). Ma-mi-miss ko yung lahat po kasi lagi ko silang kasama (I will miss them because we were always together).”

Years from now, the young and the young at heart will re-watch their show and revisit the actors’ stories in playing the key characters. Some may even discuss their work as part of pop culture.

“It’s a privilege to be in this big project,” said Miguel. “Walang ibang words ako na masasabi (No words can express) how proud I am to be part of the show.”

He added that starring in Voltes V Legacy is one of the stories he will share with his grandkids. “I will tell them that I played an animé character in a live action as well as the adventures we had during the taping and the achievements of the show, especially when we went to the Comic-Con and represented the Philippines there.”

With Ysabel, she considers being part of the Pinoy adaptation a legacy.

“That’s what direk Mark would always remind us whenever we were on set. They would always motivate us that we should give our 100 percent because this is going to happen once in our lives,” said she. “He would tell us that this is your legacy, so you do it better.”

The main actors are simply proud and happy, as Radson shared, “I’m very proud and grateful to be part of Voltes V Legacy. I’m pretty sure I’m going to treasure it forever in my heart.”

Matt, on the other hand, will never get tired of sharing his experiences in Voltes V Legacy.

“Now, I feel very proud and what more ‘pag tumagal pa? Actually, my favorite color is blue. But because of me playing Big Bert, halos lahat ng gamit ko ngayon sa room ko, sa mga damit ko ay color green. So, perhaps it’s a proof of how proud I am to be part of the show.”

Raphael also takes pride in becoming Little Jon on TV and will relish thinking of that experience even when he becomes an adult.

Asked about what other roles they would like to play in the TV adaptation, their answers ranged from lead to supporting ones.

Miguel would like to essay the Mark Gordon character. Ysabel’s choice was Zandra. Radson would take on Prince Zardoz. Matt picked the character Draco. Raphael chose Big Bert.

For now, and forever, Miguel, Matt, Raphael, Radson and Ysabel will be known as the Kapuso actors who have breathed life into the animé characters Steve, Big Bert, Little Jon, Mark Gordon and Jamie in a live-action adaptation.