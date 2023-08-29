Lovi Poe recalls how she met husband Monty Blencowe

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe revealed how she met her husband Monty Blencowe.

In her interview with Metro Style before the wedding, Lovi said a friend played cupid for them when she had a show in Los Angeles, USA.

"Oh, you have to take Lovi around because wala siyang kasama,” Lovi recalled.

She, however, really doesn't need anyone that night.

“People always think, when you’re alone, you’re just sad and lonely, but I didn’t really want to hang out with anybody because I’d like to consider myself a loner,” she said.

Lovi first thought that Monty was arrogant, but it quickly changed as they strolled around West Hollywood.

“Now that I know him, he’s far from that type of guy,” she said.

Since then, the couple kept their relationship private until Lovi confirmed their relationship in 2019.

Lovi also said that Monty's first proposal was a bust because she was drunk in Malibu.

“So my sister and I got back from the event, super drunk,” Lovi bared.

“He was so stressed. He was like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t think I can propose tonight because Lovi is not in the right headspace',” she added.

But the real proposal came when Monty joined her morning routine.

“I usually wake up early in the morning, four o’clock or so, to go out for a run and watch the sunrise. That’s not his thing, he’s not a morning person. So the next day, he’s like, you know what, I’ll watch the sunrise with you," she said.

“Anong nakain nito?" she added.

The two were by the beach watching the sunrise until Monty asked Lovi to close her eyes. When she opened it, he was kneeling.

“And then he asked me… it happened so fast, I said yes,” she said.

“I was like, for a second, I thought... 'I could hear the waves, we’re in the place where we first met,’ and I was like… 'Is he proposing?’”

Lovi and Monty tied the knot last Saturday in Cliveden House in Bekshire, England.

