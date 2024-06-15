Chavit Singson to give away P7M on his birthday

Former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis 'Chavit' Singson with his white lion.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis "Chavit" Singson will be giving away a total of P7 million to celebrate his birthday on June 21.

Chavit said that 600 people will have the chance to win P10,000 each and one lucky winner will win P1 million.

"This year, magpapa-raffle ako ng P7 million. Papakita ko sa screen, naka-live. P6 million na tig-P10,000, plus 'yung isang P1 million, so P7 million lahat," Chavit said during a recent media dinner he hosted.

Participants need to download his e-wallet app e-Gracia.

He explained that the registration is for the sake of both convenience and security of all the raffle participants.

"Basta meron ako, binibigay ko kasi 'di naman ako madala 'pag namatay ako e. Lagi kong sinasabi na 'money is not yours until you spend it.' 'Pag namatay ako, pag-aawayan pa," he said.

