Lovi Poe dons Filipino creation at England wedding

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 10:43am
Actress Lovi Poe marries British movie producer Monty Blencowe in the scenic Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire, England in August 26, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe married British movie producer Monty Blencowe on Saturday, August 26 (UK time). 

Attended by close family and friends, the wedding was held at Cliveden House in Bekshire, England. 

Cliveden House was built in 1666 by the 2nd Duke of Buckingham as a gift to his mistress. It is now a five-star hotel where weddings are also held. 

According to a Preview report, Lovi chose Filipina designer Patricia Santos to design her wedding gown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Patricia created Lovi's gown made from the exact same lace used for Kate Middleton's (Princess Kate) Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

It was a Victorian-inspired dress with backless detail plus a long veil that complements her updo hairstyle. 

Lovi announced her engagement with Monty last August 8. 

She currently stars in the nightly action-drama show "Batang Quiapo." She has reportedly shot her scenes prior to flying out of the country to prepare for her wedding to Monty.

