Rufa Mae, Empoy, Pepe Herrera join competition series hosted by Vice Ganda

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Prime Video released the full line-up of local comedic talents that will appear on competition series "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines" hosted by Vice Ganda.

The 10 contestants are Rufa Mae Quinto, Pepe Herrera, Jayson Gainza, Empoy Marquez, Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles, Tuesday Vargas, Victor Anastacio, Chad Kinis, and Negi.

Like other versions of the show, "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines" will see the contestants try to eliminate each other by making them laugh while not laughing themselves.

The six-part competition series will begin with two episodes dropping on Prime Video this July 4, followed by two new episodes each week.

The "LOL: Last One Laughing" format is the most-watched title of all time on the streaming platform in Italy, France and Germany, and has successful local versions in Mexico, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, The Netherlands, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Sweden.

The Philippine version is the third adaptation of the Japanese show "Documental" in Southeast Asia after Thailand and Indonesia, both also premiering in July.

