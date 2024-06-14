Kim Chiu skydives from 13,000 feet in Dubai, bids farewell to 'Secretary Kim'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Kim Chiu is marking the middle of June with some incredibly high points, some quite literally.

Kim shared a video on Instagram where she is seen skydiving from 13,000 feet in the air in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

During the initial part of the jump, Kim and her instructor repeatedly flashed hand signals — finger points, rock and heart signs — at cameras held by companions skydiving with them.

When the instructor popped open their parachute, Kim took off her safety goggles for the remainder of the jump, still shouting excitedly until she landed.

The activity was another check on Kim's personal #KIMadvenCHIUre list, and it earned her praises from Aubrey Miles, Carmi Martin, Say Alonzo, Joj Angpangan, Jackie Gonzaga, her sister Kam, and good friend Bela Padilla, who humorously poked fun at Kim's antics.

Kim also posted on Instagram her farewell message to the Philippine adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," where she stars as the titular character opposite Paulo Avelino after shooting 40 episodes.

"As I close another character I played, I always learn something or have this takeaway trait that I will keep inside my pocket as I turn my back to that particular role. There were so many doubts, confusion, fear and unsure thoughts, but all I did was trust the process," Kim said.

"Surprisingly, everything went smoothly, and the boat sailed perfectly. I leave my fears and doubts behind."

The actress expressed her gratitude to a number of individuals, including Paulo, whom fans have shipped with Kim, for "accepting the role and having my back during those tough days."

She ended her message with a tribute to the late Deo Endrinal, "I know you are watching us from up above. I hope we made you proud. We miss you, and this project is for you."

