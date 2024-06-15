^

'My Guardian Alien' stars donate book to free mall library

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 15, 2024 | 10:30am
'My Guardian Alien' stars Christian Antolin, Arnold Reyes, Gabby Eigenmann and Raphael Landicho flanked by SM executives Rossette Roa, Head of Viewer Directed Marketing (extreme left); Royston Cabunag, AVP for Mall Operations and Director for Children and Youth, SM Cares; and Margarita Catalan, AVP for Marketing Operations, SM Supermalls (right).
MANILA, Philippines — For a while there, you lose yourself between reality and fantasy, between the real world and the onscreen world of Doy (as portrayed by Raphael Landicho) and Dr. Ceph (Gabby Eigenmann) on the romantic-comedy series "My Guardian Alien."

Are you simply watching the show, or have the characters of Doy, Dr. Ceph, Minggoy (portrayed by Arnold Reyes) and Sputnik (Christian Antolin) come to life before your very eyes? You shake your head and then you realize that you are in SM Aura’s Book Nook and that what is taking place is the formal turnover of GMA Network’s donation of the beautifully illustrated “Si Gren, Ang Kaibigan Kong Alien” to Book Nook.

Figuring significantly on the TV series, “Si Gren, Ang Kaibigan Kong Alien" is about the friendship of a young boy and an alien who visits Earth to learn about games kids play. The story promotes kindness, diversity and acceptance of others, in a way that is easy for children to understand. This book was made specifically for "My Guardian Alien," which shows the character of Doy holding a profound affection for the book. 

“Generous contributions like this not only foster a love for joyful reading but also ignite the spark of imagination within every child, empowering them to explore boundless creativity. We are immensely grateful for this donation, which will undoubtedly enrich the lives of countless young minds,” said Royston Cabunag, Assistant Vice President for Mall Operations and Director for Children and Youth, SM Cares. 

Doy, portrayed by Raphael Landicho on the TV series 'My Guardian Alien,' holds a profound attachment to the book.

Launched by SM Supermalls as an open and free library in December 2020, SM Cares’ Book Nook fosters a love for reading and aims to create a community where book lovers of all ages can share their passion for reading with like-minded people.

It also serves as a hub where brand partners can donate books, contributing to the library's continuous growth. The recent donation — and turnover — of “Si Gren, Ang Kaibigan Kong Alien” was made in alignment with GMA Network’s steadfast belief in the transformative power of reading.

"My Guardian Alien" stars Marian Rivera, Max Collins and Gabby Concepcion. It is set to air its finale later this month on GMA-7. 

