Eiichiro Oda approves: Netflix's 'One Piece' drops official trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the official trailer for its live-action series adaptation of the popular manga "One Piece," a month ahead of its debut on the streaming platform.

Piracy is all the rage as the trailer shows, so much so that it is the life that Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy wants to pursue. As he puts it, being a pirate is the best thing there is.

Luffy even lists down the reasons to love piracy: the wind in one's back, the salty sea air and a loyal crew by one's side.

The last part is something Luffy has to work on in his journey to find the titular legendary One Piece, though his shipmates do not seem entirely convinced by his Jolly Roger flag and the name he has coined for them, the Straw Hat crew.

These include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Related: Original Japanese voice actors to dub 'One Piece' live-action

Things are easier said than done as the crew makes enemies along their travels across the seas, but Luffy still believes his crew can handle anything.

A flurry of action set pieces are then seen, including Luffy demonstrating how rubbery and flexible he is with repetitive punches and kicks and even stretching his mouth outward.

"I'm Monkey D. Luffy and I'm going to be King of the Pirates," Luffy declares before the title card. "I didn't know there were so many pirates... where's my face?"

WATCH: Netflix releases official trailer for "One Piece"

Oda reiterates support

Eiichiro Oda, creator of "One Piece," released another letter expressing his support for the live-action adaptation, saying "no compromises were made."

Oda has been involved for the past seven years in developing the adaptation, from the acting efforts, world-building and costume design to the dialogue and proper delineation in adapting.

The author noted that some fans may point out differences from the original manga but Oda assured that Netflix's series "comes from a place of love" and takes into consideration all comments.

Oda even admitted reshoots had to be done because he didn't feel they were up to par — he previously said the show wouldn't launch until he was satisfied — but there were also moments that Godoy managed to impress him so well that he pushed doubts aside.

He praised the team behind the camera for being experts at live-action and for being "One Piece" fans themselves. He said these would be reflected on the show.

"I just love this production team and cast so much that I can't wait for them to get the acclaim they deserve... and if by chance people have gripes, I'll be there to receive them together!" Oda ended.

As of March 2023, the "One Piece" manga has 105 tankobon volumes while the anime that has been airing since 1999 has over 1,000 episodes.

Netflix's "One Piece" premieres on the streaming platform on August 31. — Video from Netflix Philippines YouTube channel

RELATED: Netflix's 'One Piece' won't air until original creator Eiichiro Oda is 'satisfied'