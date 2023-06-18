^

WATCH: Netflix reveals 'One Piece' release date, teaser

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 4:40pm
Japanese star Mackenyu (left) as Roronoa Zorro and Inaki Godoy (right) as Monkey D. Luffy in Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga/anime with the same name "One Piece."
Screengrab from Netflix YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — After several months of teasing stills from the first season of the live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime "One Piece," Netflix has finally released its teaser and revealed the series' release date. 

On August 31, fans of the Straw Hat Pirates can tune in to the premiere of the beloved action-fantasy anime/manga about an odd group of pirates led by a gangly yet strong teenager named Monkey D. Luffy. 

Possessing an astoundingly flexible body courtesy of the devil fruit he ate when he was a kid, Luffy is determined to find a great treasure and become the "King of the Pirates." 

The live-action teaser shows Luffy (Inaki Godoy), wearing his signature red shirt and straw hat, narrating about his childhood dream and setting sail for the Grand Line to look for a treasure. 

He says that all he needs is a loyal crew, and the iconic rescue scene of pirate hunter and swordsman Roronoa Zorro (played by Japanese star Mackenyu) tied to a cross is seen. 

Luffy befriends the aloof Zorro, and the next scenes see them aboard the Going Merry with another of their new crewmate, the popular thief and orange-haired Nami (Emily Rudd). Shanks (Peter Gadiot) and Usopp (Jacob Gibson) are also introduced. 

"I'm sensing a little bit of tension amongst the crew," the ever-optimistic Luffy says to the bickering Nami and Zorro. 

"Not a crew!" the two vehemently retort. 

The short teaser ends with Luffy showing off his flexibility by having his arm stretched far beyond any known human capability, ready to land a blow on someone's face. 

"One Piece" is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized since 1997. As of March 2023, it has 105 tankobon volumes. Its anime has been airing since 1999 until now with over 1,000 episodes. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

WATCH: Netflix releases "One Piece" teaser

RELATED: Netflix's 'One Piece' won't air until original creator Eiichiro Oda is 'satisfied'

NETFLIX

ONE PIECE
