Robb Guinto confirms breakup with Yasser Marta

MANILA, Philippines — Vivamax actress Robb Guinto confirmed that she and actor Yasser Marta have ended their relationship.

Robb addressed their breakup in an emotional video posted Monday, October 5, saying she decided to speak up after seeing her name being dragged into the issue.

“Hindi ko alam kung bakit ako magsasalita. Hindi para linisin ko 'yung sarili ko or kung anuman. Nakita ko kasi nasisira 'yung pangalan ko,” Robb said.

“Ang sakit lang kasi hindi lang ako ang naaapektuhan kundi pati 'yung mga magulang ko, 'yung mga kamag-anak ko,” she added.

Robb said she believes their relationship problems should have been discussed privately between them instead of being made public.

“Sa totoo lang, 'yung isyu na ito, dapat hindi naman talaga ito dapat pinalaki. Dapat kami na lang. Kami na lang ang nag-usap. Pero kasi 'yung nangyari, parang bago siya mag-sabi in public, dapat ako muna 'yung kinausap niya,” she said.

“Dapat kahit papaano, kinonsider niya 'yung feelings ko kasi ganoon naman talaga kapag magka-relasyon. Dapat kayo 'yung nagso-solusyon sa isa’t isa. Kayo 'yung nag-uusap,” she added.

No cheating

According to Robb, she had hoped Yasser would reach out and try to reconcile with her after his interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” but that did not happen.

“Kasi ito lang, e, kung willing talaga siyang i-win back ako, kung willing talaga siyang makipag-ayos sa akin at mahal pa niya ako, dapat right after ng interview niya, minessage niya ako,” she said.

“Alam niya nandito lang ako sa bahay ng araw na ’yan. Dapat pinuntahan niya ako, alam naman niya 'yung bahay,” she added.

Robb said she was waiting for Yasser to explain why he made certain decisions without considering her feelings.

“Inantay ko na mag-paliwanag siya na bakit hindi niya ako kinonsider sa mga desisyon niya, kinonsider ang feelings ko, 'yung pakiramdam ko? Kasi ako 'yung nagiging masama sa ibang tao,” she said.

She also addressed speculations that she had been unfaithful to Yasser.

Robb denied cheating on the actor, saying she was hurt by accusations and comments questioning her character.

“Hindi naman ako niya niloloko. Mas okay pa pala na lokohin ko siya kasi para maging tama yung iniisip niya. Hindi ko naman ginagawa ’yon para sa akin, para sa aming dalawa,” she said.

Robb explained that she had been busy with work and business responsibilities, which she said Yasser was aware of.

“Ang kailangan ko lang, ang suporta niya. Ang kailangan ko lang, ang pag-intindi niya. Bakit ba hindi niya kayang ibigay ’yon?” she said.

“Hindi naman kasi puwede na hindi ako magtatrabaho. Alam niya, marami akong pamilya na pinapakain. Alam niya, marami akong responsibilidad, nagbabayad ako ng bahay, ng kotse, tapos sagot ko sa mga tao, bills,” she added.

Robb said she was also working on a business that she hoped would benefit their future together.

“Ngayon gumagawa ako ng negosyo, hindi lang naman ito para sa akin lang. Ginagawa ko ito para sa future namin. Ang tanging gusto ko lang naman, maintindihan niya ako kung ba’t ako nagiging busy. Kung ba’t ako nawawalan ng oras,” she said.

She recalled telling Yasser during their last vacation in Laguna that she would be busy with her business. However, she said their situation changed when she became inconsistent in updating him.

Robb said they still loved each other at the time but eventually decided to separate.

She also revealed that she had already ended their relationship before Yasser gave his interview.

Despite their breakup, Robb said she would have preferred that Yasser approach her directly if he wanted to fix their relationship.

“Sasabihin niya na nawawala siya sa sarili niya. Nahihirapan siya. Tapos nirerespeto niya ako. Ano ’yon? Kung nirerespeto mo ako, kung mahal mo ako, kung willing ka na ayusin ito, hindi ka magpapa-interview,” she said.

“Hindi mo sasabihin 'yung problema. Hindi mo ilalabas kundi ime-message mo ako directly,” she added.

Robb said Yasser could have also reached out to her parents if he wanted to reconcile.

“Kung gusto mo makipagbalikan sa akin, i-message mo 'yung parents ko. Dapat sila 'yung kino-convince mo para ako 'yung kausapin nila na balikan kita,” she said.

Robb maintained that their relationship problems should have remained between them rather than involving other people.

RELATED: 'VINI Vamax': Robb Guinto reacts to BINI meme comparison