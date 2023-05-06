Netflix's 'One Piece' won't air until original creator Eiichiro Oda is 'satisfied'

"One Piece" is a popular Japanese anime that tells the adventures of a straw-hat-wearing young man named Luffy, who goes and meets people in his conquest to find a treasure called "One Piece" in his desire to be proclaimed the "Pirate King."

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released a new update about its live-action series adaptation of the popular manga "One Piece," which was previously announced to be releasing this year.

The streaming platform posted on social media a letter written by the manga's original creator Eiichiro Oda giving news about its production.

Oda said he had been working with both Netflix and co-producers Tomorrow Studios for "quite some time now."

"Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from different cultures so, when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims," continued Oda.

The manga writer acknowledged that frustrations could result from such situations, even though everyone involved is working towards the same goal.

Oda reiterated that they have been hard at work and in sync. He shared that Netflix's adaptation may be a final opportunity to distribute "One Piece" on such a massive scale, as he took into consideration his life span, even though he just turned 48 years old.

The author explained he wants to supervise things while actively working, hence his agreement to an adaptation back in 2016.

"Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch until I'm satisfied," said Oda.

The manga artist said everyone involved in the show shares a common love for "One Piece." He added that their burning passion constantly reminds him that making the series should be fun.

Oda confirmed that the live-action adaptation would consist of eight episodes. and production is in its final stages. The show, he said, would be "setting sail very soon."

Earlier this year, Netflix released a first look at the "One Piece" live-action adaptation with a silhouette of Iñaki Godoy's Monkey D. Luffy in the iconic red vest and straw hat.

Another released image sees Godoy's Luffy joined by the Straw Hat crew — Mackenyu's Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd's Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson's Usopp and Taz Skylar's Sanji — standing on the beach facing the silhouetted figure of Luffy's famous ship, the Going Merry.

The series will take inspiration from Oda's original manga and anime that follows Luffy and his pirate company as they explore the seas in search of the ultimate treasure “One Piece” and become the next Pirate King.

The original "One Piece" was first published by Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide to become the best-selling manga series of all time.

RELATED: First look: 'One Piece' live-action Netflix series