^

Entertainment

First look: 'One Piece' live-action Netflix series

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 11:14am
First look: 'One Piece' live-action Netflix series
"One Piece" by Netflix
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the first images of their live-action series adaptation of the popular manga "One Piece" set to premiere sometime this year.

The image sees the silhouette of Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character's iconic red vest and straw hat.

"Adventure is on the horizon! 'One Piece' sets sail in 2023," Netflix wrote on Twitter.

Another poster sees Godoy's Luffy joined by fellow cast members Mackenyu as the green-haired Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as the bo staff-weielding Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as a crouching Usopp, and Taz Skylar as the black-suited Sanji, all forming the Straw Hat crew.

The ensemble poster has all the characters standing on the beach facing the silhouetted figure of Luffy's famous ship, the Going Merry.

The series will take inspiration from the original manga run and anime by Eiichiro Oda that folllows Luffy and his pirate company exploring the seas in search of the ultimate treasure “One Piece” and become the next Pirate King.

Oda serves as an executive producer alongside showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, who are also writing the series, which has been in development since 2017 and officially ordered in 2020.

The original "One Piece" by Oda was first published Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide to become the best-selling manga series of all time.

RELATED: Beloved Japanese manga 'One Piece' heads into final chapter

LUFFY

NETFLIX

ONE PIECE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
On the second part of his interview in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" today, the actor-comedian has confirmed the rumor and speculation...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay kami': Dina Bonnevie confirms Alex Gonzaga 2011 drama incident, reacts to cake issue

'Okay kami': Dina Bonnevie confirms Alex Gonzaga 2011 drama incident, reacts to cake issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Dina Bonnevie confirmed that she was referring to Alex Gonzaga in a 2018 interview, but she stressed that she and Alex had...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders&nbsp;

Song Joong Ki announces marriage, baby with Katy Louise Saunders 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Joong Ki's announcement quashes hopes that there could still be a reunion for "Song Song couple," his love team with "Descendants...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Song Hye Kyo stars in Elle Korea cover, skips Fendi Paris show attended by Heart Evangelista, Bryanboy

Song Hye Kyo stars in Elle Korea cover, skips Fendi Paris show attended by Heart Evangelista, Bryanboy

By Jan Milo Severo | 41 minutes ago
Korean star Song Hye Kyo will grace the cover of Elle Korea’s February issue. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Elvis Presley's widow disputes late daughter's will

Elvis Presley's widow disputes late daughter's will

2 hours ago
Elvis Presley's widow Priscilla has disputed their late daughter's will, claiming that an amendment which would remove her...
Entertainment
fbtw
SHINee&rsquo;s Choi Min-ho holds first solo fan meet in Philippines

SHINee’s Choi Min-ho holds first solo fan meet in Philippines

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
From dancing Sarah Geronimo’s Dati-Dati to wearing a Barong Tagalog, South Korean star Choi Min-ho delighted his Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boyce Avenue thrilled to reconnect with Pinoy fans

Boyce Avenue thrilled to reconnect with Pinoy fans

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Boyce Avenue has frequented Manila as a musical playground and carved out a niche as among the local scene’s popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vivamax, MTRCB partner to promote &lsquo;responsible viewing&rsquo;

Vivamax, MTRCB partner to promote ‘responsible viewing’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 11 hours ago
Vivamax clarified public perception about the streaming service having more “adult content” in its new partnership...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with