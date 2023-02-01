First look: 'One Piece' live-action Netflix series

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has released the first images of their live-action series adaptation of the popular manga "One Piece" set to premiere sometime this year.

The image sees the silhouette of Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character's iconic red vest and straw hat.

"Adventure is on the horizon! 'One Piece' sets sail in 2023," Netflix wrote on Twitter.

Another poster sees Godoy's Luffy joined by fellow cast members Mackenyu as the green-haired Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as the bo staff-weielding Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as a crouching Usopp, and Taz Skylar as the black-suited Sanji, all forming the Straw Hat crew.

Adventure is on the horizon! One Piece sets sail in 2023 https://t.co/5YhPXFt8GS pic.twitter.com/GQH2MSAvCF — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2023

The ensemble poster has all the characters standing on the beach facing the silhouetted figure of Luffy's famous ship, the Going Merry.

The series will take inspiration from the original manga run and anime by Eiichiro Oda that folllows Luffy and his pirate company exploring the seas in search of the ultimate treasure “One Piece” and become the next Pirate King.

Oda serves as an executive producer alongside showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, who are also writing the series, which has been in development since 2017 and officially ordered in 2020.

The original "One Piece" by Oda was first published Weekly Shonen Jump in 1998 and has sold more than 500 million copies worldwide to become the best-selling manga series of all time.

