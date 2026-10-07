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Entertainment

Aiko Melendez says ‘yes’ to Onemig Bondoc’s marriage proposal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 9:44am
Aiko Melendez says â€˜yesâ€™ to Onemig Bondocâ€™s marriage proposal
Onemig Bondoc and Aiko Melendez
Onemig Bondoc via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Aiko Melendez is engaged to former actor Onemig Bondoc after he proposed to her at the grave of her late father, Jimi Melendez.

The proposal took place at Himlayang Pilipino, where the urn of Jimi, Aiko’s biological father and former Quezon City councilor, is buried.

In a vlog titled “The Proposal,” Onemig revealed that he had been planning the proposal for some time. He invited Aiko to visit her father’s grave, where he intended to pop the question.

Aiko noticed that Onemig, whom she calls “Uno,” appeared restless as she held a bouquet of white flowers given to her by her boyfriend.

After a while, Onemig took out a ring box and got down on one knee.

“Hon, will you marry me? Hinihingi ko ang iyong…” Onemig said.

“Oh my God! Seryoso ba 'yan?” Aiko replied, laughing.

“Ano sa tingin mo, hindi? Ikaw, akala mo laging nagpapatawa ako porket lagi lang ako naka-smile. Hindi alam kung kailan ako nagseseryoso,” Onemig said.

Onemig repeated his proposal as Aiko continued laughing before she finally answered, “Yes.”

He then placed the diamond ring on Aiko’s right hand while the actress-turned-politician continued to laugh.

Onemig described the moment as taking their relationship “to a higher level.”

“Ayan guys, it’s a big day for us. Kinakabahan ako. Thank you, Direk Tom, at binigyan mo ako ng lakas ng loob,” he said.

Aiko, meanwhile, appeared surprised that she was officially engaged.

“Oh my God, Direk Tom, so ano ’to? Engaged na ako? I’m going to be Mrs. Bondoc soon!? Ha-hahaha! Guys, I’m officially engaged!” she said.

“Sa rami nang nag-aantay, tayo rin pala sa huli,” Aiko added.

According to Onemig, he chose Jimi’s grave as the venue for the proposal because Aiko regularly visits her father’s resting place around his birthday on October 31.

Aiko had previously introduced Onemig to Jimi as her boyfriend. The councilor reportedly welcomed their relationship, although he never had the chance to meet Onemig in person. The older Melendez died in 1997 at the age of 41 due to complications from liver cancer. 

Onemig thanked those who watched his vlog and said he had been preparing for the proposal for a long time.

The engagement comes after Aiko and Onemig rekindled their relationship. The two previously dated before eventually going their separate ways and later finding their way back to each other.

RELATEDAiko Melendez's Valentine message to BF Onemig Bondoc

AIKO MELENDEZ

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