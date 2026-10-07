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Entertainment

Shuvee, Sanya tipped as future beauty queens by Michelle Dee, Ahtisa Manalo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 12:02pm
Shuvee, Sanya tipped as future beauty queens by Michelle Dee, Ahtisa Manalo
Actresses (from left) Faith da Silva, Shuvee Etrata, Sanya Lopez and Ashley Ortega are picked by seasoned beauty queens such as Michelle Dee and Ahtisa Manalo as potential future beauty queens representing the Philippines in the international beauty pageant circuit.
GMA Public Affairs / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The usual route for many beauty queens is join the pageant circuit and try their luck in showbiz, but there are times it is the other way around, just like Pia Wurtzbach and Megan Young.

Pageant veteran Michelle Dee, for one, did the same route as the latter two and became Miss Universe Philippines 2023, and she now sees a possible scenario for her "Red Crown" co-star Shuvee Etrata.

Michelle and the other beauty queen stars of the thriller “Red Crown” were asked to name their co-stars whom they believe have what it takes to compete in beauty pageants.

Apart from Shuvee, the film also stars Sanya Lopez, Ashley Ortega, and Faith Da Silva. Joining Michelle are her fellow beauty titlists Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo, Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ariella Arida and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa.

The four beauty queens were asked which of their co-stars they could see competing in a beauty pageant during the movie's press conference last September 29. 

Michelle was the first to answer. She picked former "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemate and Sparkle actress Shuvee Etrata.

“Alam niyo po, napakasarap ng experience noong ginagawa po namin 'yung pelikula na 'to. Marami pong beauty queens na nakasama bilang artista and then vice versa po,” Michelle said.

“So to answer your question, I think Shuvee. I think dapat ilaban si Shuvee sa isang international na competition. Nakita niyo naman po siya kung paano gumalaw, um-aura, at mag-project. And napakatalino po niya kahit magaling siya magpatawa,” she added.

Ahtisa, meanwhile, chose Faith.

“Ako, for me, sa lahat ng nakasama ko, marami magaganda, but I think si Faith da Silva 'yung someone na puwedeng maging beauty queen,” Ahtisa said.

“Kasi, you see that she has the personality, she likes people. That's very important for a beauty queen. Also, she has the drive and fire inside her na kapag nilapat mo 'yan sa stage, lalaban yan for the Philippines,” she added.

Ariela named five actresses: Shuvee, Faith, Sanya, Ashley and AZ Martinez.

“Puwedeng Universe, International, Supra. Puwede ring Grand and Cosmo,” she said.

Ariela particularly pointed to Sanya, who previously competed in pageants before entering show business.

“Simula natin kay Sanya. 'Di ba, Sanya, I remember you have a background, a history of joining pageant,” Arida said.

“And then the next time I saw her, she's a big star and still the same, very humble,” she added.

“So, I guess may calling talaga siya for pageant and her face, puwede pang-Miss Universe.”

Ariela also said AZ and Ashley could be strong competitors, while she sees Shuvee as a potential contender for Miss Universe or Miss Grand International.

“And then si Shuvee. I can see you sa Universe or Grand. Especially the personality and the look as well. Very, very pareho for Miss U and Grand,” she said.

As for Faith, Arida said, “Let the fate decide kung makikita natin siya in the upcoming pageant.”

MJ also picked Sanya and Faith.

“Ako, masasabi ko, Sanya Lopez. Kasi this girl joined the same pageant that I did way back pa. Huwag na natin ibalik 'yung taon,” Lastimosa said with a laugh.

She praised Sanya for having the qualities needed to compete in a pageant, particularly her confidence and ability to remain composed despite exhaustion.

“I think she has the grit and the wit. And since acting na acting ang mare ko, kailangang-kailangan kasi sa pageant 'yan,” she said.

“No matter how tired you are, how sick you are, kailangan, alam mo 'yun, you know how to handle yourself — the confidence, the smile,” she added.

MJ also expressed support for Faith joining a pageant.

“Pero isa sa mga wish list next year, Faith da Silva. Kailangang makita natin yan. Kailangang makita natin yan sa national stage and I feel like it will happen,” she said.

“Red Crown” follows 25 aspiring beauty queens competing in the fictional Queen of the Islands pageant.

Written by Kit Villanueva and Ken de Leon and directed by Dominic Zapata, the film is set to open in cinemas nationwide on October 28.

RELATED: Ahtisa Manalo admits 'Red Crown' role was a challenge

 

AHTISA MANALO

ARIELA ARIDA

ASHLEY ORTEGA

FAITH DA SILVA

MICHELLE DEE

MJ LASTIMOSA

SANYA LOPEZ

SHUVEE ETRATA
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