^

Entertainment

'Voltes V: Legacy' to join San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 9, 2023 | 4:20pm
'Voltes V: Legacy' to join San Diego Comic-Con 2023
‘Voltes V: Legacy’ cast
‘Voltes V: Legacy’ via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mark V. Reyes and some members of the cast of "Voltes V: Legacy" are expected to grace their panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC) from July 20 to 23 in San Diego, California. 

Reyes announced the good news yesterday at the ongoing Toycon 2023 in Pasay City. 

"Dogu, an entertainment publishing powerhouse, volts in with GMA Network for the exceptional 2023 San Diego Comic-Con with the convention debut of 'Voltes V: Legacy' in July," announced Reyes to a delighted audience in attendance. 

The hugely popular Comic-Con has been staged since 1970. It has hosted highly anticipated panels featuring pop culture favorites, including Marvel and DC comics, series and films, throughout the years. 

"Get ready for a groundbreaking moment as Dogu Publishing proudly presents the convergence of GMA Network's visionary creativity, Toei Animation's renowned Japanese collaboration, and the instrumental role of Telesuccess Productions. Immerse yourself in the captivating legacy of this beloved mecha anime series, now reborn as a breathtaking live-action spectacle. Join the stars, executive producers, and industry experts in an exhilarating panel that guarantees thrilling behind-the-scenes insights, unforgettable moments, and a joyous celebration of this modern retelling," read the "Voltes V: Legacy" panel description on the SDCC website. 

In an article on GMA Network.com, it said Comic-Con attendees can get the chance to meet GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Assistant Vice President for Drama Helen Rose S. Sese, "Voltes V: Legacy" actors Ysabel Ortega and Gabby Eigenmann, and director Mark Reyes at SDCC. 

Reyes shared his excitement over the news. 

"Just to keep things in perspective, wala pa pong Asian production na nakatapak sa San Diego Comic-Con in South California. But 'Voltes V,' a Filipino network, GMA Network, was invited. Several of the members of the 'Voltes V,' will be representing the Philippines, not just GMA Network, but the Philippines at the San Diego Comic-Con. 

"So maraming salamat sa support ninyo because we were only expecting 'Voltes V: Legacy,' you know, just for Pinoys. Little did we know that because of the support of the whole community, we'd become global," Reyes said. 

RELATED: Michael V voices Octo1 as 'Voltes V: Legacy' included in Top 10 most-followed new shows globally

COMIC-CON

SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON

VOLTES V LEGACY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

Legit Dabarkads remain humble amid E.A.T. noontime ratings lead

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Finally, the excitement is starting to settle in as the first week of the noontime shows comes to a close.
Entertainment
fbtw
Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Isko Moreno revealed that he expected that rival noontime shows "E.A.T." and "It's Showtime" will be ahead...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto accidentally said 'Eat Bulaga' on 'E.A.T.' TV5 noontime show

Vic Sotto accidentally said 'Eat Bulaga' on 'E.A.T.' TV5 noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Host Vic Sotto accidentally said the words "Eat Bulaga" in their new noontime show on TV5.
Entertainment
fbtw
No charges in Britney Spears incident with Wembanyama security: police

No charges in Britney Spears incident with Wembanyama security: police

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that officers had concluded their "investigation of the alleged batter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stars and colleagues remember&nbsp;Mario Dumaual

Stars and colleagues remember Mario Dumaual

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Celebrities and colleagues from the industry paid homage to the late ABS-CBN entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual who passed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
28-year-old Bubble Gang reinvents itself

28-year-old Bubble Gang reinvents itself

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
“It’s a welcome change.”
Entertainment
fbtw
The sounds of Barbie World

The sounds of Barbie World

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
All is forgiven. This seems to be what the toy company Mattel, Inc., told Aqua and Universal Music when it allowed the duo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arnell Ignacio misses showbiz

Arnell Ignacio misses showbiz

By Leah C. Salterio | 16 hours ago
Artist-businessman and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration administrator Arnell Ignacio may be busy doing other things...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Iron Strange,' Iron Man armors, other figurines for sale at 20th Toycon

'Iron Strange,' Iron Man armors, other figurines for sale at 20th Toycon

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Pop culture fans will have a weekend to enjoy as Toycon returns for its 20th year, bringing together collectors and collectibles...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with