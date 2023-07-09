'Voltes V: Legacy' to join San Diego Comic-Con 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Director Mark V. Reyes and some members of the cast of "Voltes V: Legacy" are expected to grace their panel at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC) from July 20 to 23 in San Diego, California.

Reyes announced the good news yesterday at the ongoing Toycon 2023 in Pasay City.

"Dogu, an entertainment publishing powerhouse, volts in with GMA Network for the exceptional 2023 San Diego Comic-Con with the convention debut of 'Voltes V: Legacy' in July," announced Reyes to a delighted audience in attendance.

The hugely popular Comic-Con has been staged since 1970. It has hosted highly anticipated panels featuring pop culture favorites, including Marvel and DC comics, series and films, throughout the years.

"Get ready for a groundbreaking moment as Dogu Publishing proudly presents the convergence of GMA Network's visionary creativity, Toei Animation's renowned Japanese collaboration, and the instrumental role of Telesuccess Productions. Immerse yourself in the captivating legacy of this beloved mecha anime series, now reborn as a breathtaking live-action spectacle. Join the stars, executive producers, and industry experts in an exhilarating panel that guarantees thrilling behind-the-scenes insights, unforgettable moments, and a joyous celebration of this modern retelling," read the "Voltes V: Legacy" panel description on the SDCC website.

In an article on GMA Network.com, it said Comic-Con attendees can get the chance to meet GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Assistant Vice President for Drama Helen Rose S. Sese, "Voltes V: Legacy" actors Ysabel Ortega and Gabby Eigenmann, and director Mark Reyes at SDCC.

Reyes shared his excitement over the news.

"Just to keep things in perspective, wala pa pong Asian production na nakatapak sa San Diego Comic-Con in South California. But 'Voltes V,' a Filipino network, GMA Network, was invited. Several of the members of the 'Voltes V,' will be representing the Philippines, not just GMA Network, but the Philippines at the San Diego Comic-Con.

"So maraming salamat sa support ninyo because we were only expecting 'Voltes V: Legacy,' you know, just for Pinoys. Little did we know that because of the support of the whole community, we'd become global," Reyes said.

