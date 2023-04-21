Every 'Voltes V: Legacy' flight suit as expensive as a car â€” director

Every 'Voltes V: Legacy' flight suit as expensive as a car — director

MANILA, Philippines — It took nine years and quite a budget to finally finish the much-awaited live action adaptation of the 1970s Japanese anime "Voltes V: Legacy."

Director Mark Reyes, headwriter Suzette Doctolero and the cast revealed several fun facts at last Tuesday's media conference and screening.

GMA-7 spared no expense for the upcoming show. Reyes shared an interesting story on how much the network gambled on "Voltes V: Legacy."

"You saw naman the flight suits. Hindi 'yun tinipid. We were shooting the butterfly scene (as shown in the trailer) and then bagsak nang bagsak si Steve (played by Miguel Tanfelix) on the ground. I didn't care [because it was called for by the scene]. He was really tossing and turning. And then I noticed, Ms. Darling was like, (making actions like she can't stay put in her place). Sabi ko, 'What's your problem?' Sabi niya, 'Mahal kasi yan e'," shared the director.

He was referring to Darling de Jesus-Bodegon, First Vice President for Business Development Department III (Talk/Magazine/Musical Variety/Specials and Alternative Productions) of GMA-7.

The director revealed the cost after getting the go-signal from the GMA-7 executive.

"P350,000 isa niyan. It's a car! That's how much flight suits are!" Reyes revealed.

"Voltes V: Legacy" the TV series will premiere in GMA on May 8.

