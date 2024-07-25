^

Entertainment

Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 4:28pm
Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap
Actress Nadine Samonte
Philip Viktor via Nadine Samonte's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Samonte wants to move on and thanked GMA Sparkle for reaching out to her after the GMA Gala 2024 mishap. 

"First, I would like to say thank you sa lahat ng nagmamahal and nagca-care po sa akin lalo na asawa ko, my family and friends. Appreciated all your sweet messages but this needs to end. I would like to move on and look at the brighter side of life," the actress said in her Instagram post yesterday. 

It comes after Nadine recalled her experience during the GMA Gala held last Saturday. In an interview with Ogie Diaz for the latter's vlog, Nadine shared that she sent her confirmation to the annual event ahead of time and even prepared for it for a year. 

“Paglabas ko kahapon sa event, hindi ko na natapos 'yung program. I was so frustrated and so down and lost. I guess that’s the right word na parang ‘What happened?’ Parang ganu'n 'yung nangyari sa akin," Nadine said during her video interview with Ogie. 

Nadine said that she was later alloted a seat but she was alone in the table that was located at the far end of the venue.

"Nagulat ako, it was dulong-dulong table and walang nakaupo doon, ako lang," she said. 

"Nakaramdam naman ako na 'What happened?' Nag-RSVP ako, they even messaged me lahat ng list ng pangalan ng artista na papasok ng 6 to 7 p.m. and andoon ako sa list. How come wala ako sa list ng registration? So, d'un pa lang, nagtataka na ako na I feel so kawawa na everybody was going sa akin, na parang 'Nadine are you okay?' 'Okay ka lang ba dyan?'" the actress said. 

In her Instagram post yesterday, Nadine said that GMA-Sparkle reached out to her. She said that she would never hold a grudge against her home network and she will forever be grateful for the network for giving her a break. 

"Thank you Sparkle Family for looking into this matter to prevent any future mishaps. Thank you to my team and my handler for your relentless love and support. Lastly, thank you to GMA and Sparkle for reaching out to me, it truly meant so much.

"Uulitin ko, never po naging masama ang loob ko sa network at lagi ko nga sinasabi hindi magkakaroon ng isang Nadine Samonte kung hindi dahil sa GMA and I will forever be grateful for that. I'm always proud to be a Kapuso. Let's all spread love. Stay safe and God bless," she ended her post. 

RELATED: Herlene Budol thanks Barbie Forteza for rushing to her aid at GMA Gala 2024

vuukle comment

GMA GALA

NADINE SAMONTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vivamax star Christine Bermas revealed that TV host Willie Revillame is really hands-on in his new program "Wil To Win" airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
TV host Willie Revillame blasted his staff on air recently, just a few days after the launch of his new TV5 show "Wil To...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Madrigal marries Kevin Neal in Texas courthouse wedding

Michelle Madrigal marries Kevin Neal in Texas courthouse wedding

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former actress Michelle Madrigal officially tied the knot with her partner Kevin Neal in a civil wedding held in a Texas...
Entertainment
fbtw
From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again

From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson, along with other good Samaritans, rescued a stranded family in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu, Jackie Gonzaga cry after question on seeing exes with new partner

Kim Chiu, Jackie Gonzaga cry after question on seeing exes with new partner

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"It's Showtime" hosts Kim Chiu and Jackie Gonzaga both shed tears after being asked how would they react if they crossed paths...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ronnie Liang joins rescue operations in Quezon City

Ronnie Liang joins rescue operations in Quezon City

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Singer Ronnie Liang joined other Philippine Army reservists in rescuing victims of heavy rains due to Typhoon "Carina."
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon star in 'Request sa Radyo;' how to buy tickets

Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon star in 'Request sa Radyo;' how to buy tickets

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
"Request sa Radyo" follows a woman going through her evening routine, which Lea and Dolly will alternate during a limited...
Entertainment
fbtw
From pageantry to showbiz: Titleholders, models join MQAA roster of talents

From pageantry to showbiz: Titleholders, models join MQAA roster of talents

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
From the world of modeling and pageantry, Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx and Miss Charm 2023 first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jon Lucas credits co-stars for his engaging portrayal as villain

Jon Lucas credits co-stars for his engaging portrayal as villain

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
After airing more than 170 episodes, the GMA Prime full action series, “Black Rider,” will have its finale episode...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It's about time Jazz is here again&rsquo;: David Benoit reconnects with Pinoy audiences

‘It's about time Jazz is here again’: David Benoit reconnects with Pinoy audiences

By Leah Salterio | 16 hours ago
No one was more thrilled to set foot on the Manila concert stage again than David Benoit, who had a long-awaited rendezvous...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with