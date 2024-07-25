Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Samonte wants to move on and thanked GMA Sparkle for reaching out to her after the GMA Gala 2024 mishap.

"First, I would like to say thank you sa lahat ng nagmamahal and nagca-care po sa akin lalo na asawa ko, my family and friends. Appreciated all your sweet messages but this needs to end. I would like to move on and look at the brighter side of life," the actress said in her Instagram post yesterday.

It comes after Nadine recalled her experience during the GMA Gala held last Saturday. In an interview with Ogie Diaz for the latter's vlog, Nadine shared that she sent her confirmation to the annual event ahead of time and even prepared for it for a year.

“Paglabas ko kahapon sa event, hindi ko na natapos 'yung program. I was so frustrated and so down and lost. I guess that’s the right word na parang ‘What happened?’ Parang ganu'n 'yung nangyari sa akin," Nadine said during her video interview with Ogie.

Nadine said that she was later alloted a seat but she was alone in the table that was located at the far end of the venue.

"Nagulat ako, it was dulong-dulong table and walang nakaupo doon, ako lang," she said.

"Nakaramdam naman ako na 'What happened?' Nag-RSVP ako, they even messaged me lahat ng list ng pangalan ng artista na papasok ng 6 to 7 p.m. and andoon ako sa list. How come wala ako sa list ng registration? So, d'un pa lang, nagtataka na ako na I feel so kawawa na everybody was going sa akin, na parang 'Nadine are you okay?' 'Okay ka lang ba dyan?'" the actress said.

In her Instagram post yesterday, Nadine said that GMA-Sparkle reached out to her. She said that she would never hold a grudge against her home network and she will forever be grateful for the network for giving her a break.

"Thank you Sparkle Family for looking into this matter to prevent any future mishaps. Thank you to my team and my handler for your relentless love and support. Lastly, thank you to GMA and Sparkle for reaching out to me, it truly meant so much.

"Uulitin ko, never po naging masama ang loob ko sa network at lagi ko nga sinasabi hindi magkakaroon ng isang Nadine Samonte kung hindi dahil sa GMA and I will forever be grateful for that. I'm always proud to be a Kapuso. Let's all spread love. Stay safe and God bless," she ended her post.

