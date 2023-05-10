^

Entertainment

'Voltes V: Legacy' surprises viewers with original anime song in closing credits

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 1:45pm
‘Voltes V: Legacy’ cast
‘Voltes V: Legacy’ via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 had another surprise for "Voltes V: Legacy" fans as it ended the episode with an instrumental version of the original ending song of the series.

Just like in the original version, the closing credit of the show featured the anime's original ending song  "Chicho wo Motomete."

The closing credits also replicated the original scenes with Steve with his Volt Crewzer, Mark inside the Volt Bomber, Jamie atop the Volt Lander, Big Bert and Little Jon together with their Volt Panzer and Volt Frigate. 

Here are the Twitter users' posts about the closing credits of "Voltes V: Legacy":
 

 

 

 

RELATED: 'Voltes V: Legacy' TV premiere: Internet users react 

