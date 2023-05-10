'Voltes V: Legacy' surprises viewers with original anime song in closing credits
MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 had another surprise for "Voltes V: Legacy" fans as it ended the episode with an instrumental version of the original ending song of the series.
Just like in the original version, the closing credit of the show featured the anime's original ending song "Chicho wo Motomete."
The closing credits also replicated the original scenes with Steve with his Volt Crewzer, Mark inside the Volt Bomber, Jamie atop the Volt Lander, Big Bert and Little Jon together with their Volt Panzer and Volt Frigate.
Here are the Twitter users' posts about the closing credits of "Voltes V: Legacy":
Ang cute. They make it like an anime talaga. @GMADrama @gmanetwork Thank you.#V5LegacyTheOrigin#VoltesVLegacyTVPremiere https://t.co/P57tfL0OlB— ???????????????????????????????? (@JSMAHALSABIJON) May 9, 2023
Voltes V Legacy Ending Song ??????— Astro Eve (@AstroEve11) May 9, 2023
???????????? ????????????#VoltesV #VoltesVLegacy #V5LegacyTheOrigin pic.twitter.com/UdFXciQToS
"Voltes V: Legacy" had another surprise for fans on its second episode!https://t.co/8uGIhjLKZX— GMA Integrated News (@gmanews) May 9, 2023
Voltes V Legacy Ending theme is the instrumental for— NegiKitsu | ????????????????/ENVtuber Predebut (@NegiKitsu) May 10, 2023
'I Want Father" (Chichi Wo Motomete)
????V???????????????
????????#????V???? #VoltesVLegacy #V5LegacyTheOrigin pic.twitter.com/Ot0ljPq2ap
