'Pambato sa Hekasi': David Licauco impresses in Philippine history pop quiz

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 12:50pm
David Licauco and Barbie Forteza at the press conference for 'Pulang Araw' held on July 9, 2024 in The Peninsula Makati.
MANILA, Philippines — Still waters run deep, the fans said as they watched in awe of David Licauco giving the right answers to a Philippine history pop quiz. 

David, together with his "Pulang Araw" co-stars Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez and Barbie Forteza, sat down for Philippine history pop quiz with content creator Chris Cantada. 

The content creator informed the four stars of the show, which premiered on Netflix yesterday, that he only needs them to raise their hands and answer yes or no to his questions on Philippine history. "Pulang Araw" will also start airing on GMA-7 on July 29 right after "24 Oras." 

The two-minute video saw David not only answering the required yes or no answer, but also supplying the answers to the questions, seemingly from his own stock of knowledge on Philippine history. 

The actor answered Ferdinand Magellan and University of Santo Tomas to the questions on who discovered the Philippines and what is the oldest university in the country. 

Magellan was the Portuguese explorer commissioned by Spain to open a trade route to Moluccas or the Spice Islands in the early 16th century. UST, meanwhile, was founded in April 1611. 

Sanya remarked that David is their pick for history quizzes when he answered "Doctrina Christiana" to the question on the first book that was published in the Philippines. 

"Doctrina Christiana" were two early books on catechism printed in the Philippines in 1593. 

"Wow," Cantada and Sanya said at the same time. 

"Sabi ko sa'yo pambato ito (David) e," Sanya added. 

Chris remarked that he was amazed when David said that Cebu was the oldest city in the country, not Manila. 

"Nag-usap tayo kanina e," quipped the actor, which drew laughter from Chris and David co-actors.

He also got the last question on the composer of the Philippine national anthem, which Chris read was Juan Felipe. The content creator later corrected himself in his YouTube page that the name should be Julian Felipe, not Juan Felipe. 

Overall, David got nine correct answers, while Sanya and Alden earned one correct answer apiece.

Online users were impressed with David's answers.

Check out their tweets below. 

DAVID LICAUCO

PHILIPPINE HISTORY

PULANG ARAW
