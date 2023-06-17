^

Entertainment

Michael V voices Octo1 as 'Voltes V: Legacy' included in Top 10 most-followed new shows globally

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 5:55pm
Michael V voices Octo1 as 'Voltes V: Legacy' included in Top 10 most-followed new shows globally
Michael V with his commissioned "Voltes V" work by sculpture Patrick Miranda.
Michael V via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — This week, it is revealed that actor-comedian Michael V is the voice behind the animated octopus character Octo1 in the nightly sci-fi fantasy, live-action adaptation "Voltes V: Legacy." 

The self-confessed huge fan of the original '70s Japanese anime shared his voice acting stint as an "achievement unlocked" on his Instagram account. 

Octo1 is a red octopus robot created by Little Jon Armstrong, the child genius member of the Voltes V team, played by Raphael Landicho. 

Fans regard Octo1 as the sixth member of the pilots who man the robot Voltes. 

There are five pilots who man the parts that make the gigantic robot. The Armstrong brothers, Steve (Miguel Tanfelix), Big Bert (Matt Lozano) and Little Jon man the Volt Crewzer, Volt Panzer and Volt Frigate, respectively. Their childhood friend Jamie Robinson (Ysabel Ortega) mans the Volt Lander, while the group's loner Mark Gordon (Radson Flores) captains the Volt Bomber. 

This week, it is the child actor's time to shine as last Friday's episode sees him fighting the serpentine beastfighter Negg. 

Little Jon realizes he made a mistake after taking out the Volt Frigate without permission so he could join the remote-controlled mini-boat competition with his own invention, the Mikasa. 

The Boazanians realizes this gaffe and decides to release Negg and another beastfighter, the humanoid Daiga. Negg attacks the mainland where Little Jon escaped to, while Daiga was sent to destroy Voltes V's headquarters, Camp Big Falcon. 

The cliffhanger episode last night promises an action-packed Monday with two beastfighters wreaking havoc on Earth anew while the Voltes V team are dealing with conflict and internal issues. 

The continued patronage of GMA-7's ambitious live-action adaptation caught the attention of viewers not just here in the Philipines, but also those from other countries who had also watched the anime during its original broadcast in the 1970s and succeeding years through TV replays and streaming services. 

According to the World Information Tracking or TheWit.com, "Voltes V: Legacy" has entered the list of Top 10 most-followed new shows on Instagram last May. 

According to its Social Wit List, the show was able to land the 10th spot with an estimated 10,000 followers last month.

The Wit provides information to producers, broadcasters, distributors and advertisers worldwide about the best TV and digital content, programs running, and projects in development.

In addition, "Voltes V: Legacy" is the sole Filipino TV series that entered the list alongside various shows from the United States, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Malta, Spain and South Korea.

RELATED: 100% Filipino: 'Voltes V: Legacy' trivia

MICHAEL V

VOLTES V LEGACY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' &mdash; report

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Ea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Whoever legally owns “Eat Bulaga!,” many Filipino viewers would surely agree that the highly contested noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' &mdash; Cristy Fermin

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274567
            [Title] => David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version
            [Summary] => Director David Fincher is currently working on aÂ 4K remastered version of the 1995 crime thriller "Seven."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 16:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/se7en-morgan-freeman-brad-pitt_2023-06-17_14-32-33338_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274338
            [Title] => Mark Leviste says his heart is 'full of love,' gives update on Kris Aquino
            [Summary] => Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste revealed the current state of his heart now that he is accompanying Kris Aquino in Los Angeles, California for her treatments.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 15:38:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/15/kris-mark-new_2023-02-15_10-19-36186_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274561
            [Title] => 'No brainer': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he would run for US president if he could
            [Summary] => If not for specific requirements in the law, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would have thrown his name into the 2024 United States presidential race.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 13:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/03/18/arnold-2_2022-03-18_08-49-018_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274560
            [Title] => Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90sÂ actor Patrick Guzman
            [Summary] => Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone to heaven so suddenly."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 13:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/patrick-g-and-bev-v_2023-06-17_13-10-0845_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272410
            [Title] => LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions
            [Summary] => Celebrity parents Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their experience traveling with their toddlers and how they managed to make it as hassle-free as possible
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 10:58:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/slater-young-klook-released_2023-06-17_11-30-01_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version

David Fincher working on 'Se7en' remastered version

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Director David Fincher is currently working on a 4K remastered version of the 1995 crime thriller "Seven."
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste says his heart is 'full of love,' gives update on Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste says his heart is 'full of love,' gives update on Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste revealed the current state of his heart now that he is accompanying Kris Aquino in Los...
Entertainment
fbtw
'No brainer': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he would run for US president if he could

'No brainer': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he would run for US president if he could

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
If not for specific requirements in the law, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would have thrown...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90s&nbsp;actor Patrick Guzman

Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of 90s actor Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 hours ago
Celebrity parents Slater Young and Kryz Uy shared their experience traveling with their toddlers and how they managed to make...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with