Entertainment

'I should’ve been more specific': Karen Davila addresses SB19, BINI remark

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 5:01pm
Broadcaster Karen Davila
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Karen Davila said she should have been "more specific" when she was talking about Pinoy pop (P-pop), BINI and SB19, which sparked heated discussions on X, formerly Twitter.

In an X post this afternoon, the broadcast journalist addressed her viral remark. 

"SB19 first opened the doors for P-pop internationally and made history! BINI is carving their own - being the first all girl group to hit it big.

"I should’ve been more specific. SB19 & BINI, you make us all proud! And may you both open more doors for aspiring local artists," Davila wrote. 

She ended her post by commending the two P-pop groups and a Philippine flag emoji.

"Both are Proudly Filipino," the broadcast journalist said. 

Davila caused a debate among fans of the two groups as well as fans of P-pop and even casual observers on X after she commented on the two groups in her closing remarks during the July 23 newscast of "TV Patrol." 

"Ang galing ng BINI. At saka maganda d'un, ang K-pop sikat sa buong mundo, maganda 'yung BINI na silang magbubukas ng pintuan para [sa] P-pop. 'Pag sumikat sila, sisikat din 'yung iba pang Pilipino," Davila said on "TV Patrol." 

"Not Karen Davila discrediting SB19's contribution to PPop music. FYI (for your information), SB19 changed the world's perspective on P-pop. They are a force to be reckoned with. I'm a Blooms, but I must admit they have a HUGE IMPACT on P-pop music. Get your facts straight, girl!" one X user wrote, mentioning Blooms, the fandom name for BINI. 

Another one wrote: "Hala, Ate Karen kahit ako na K-pop fan at esp. BTS, we all know na nakilala sa P-pop dahil sa SB19 lol. No hate to BINI cause they are great/talented pero let's be honest u all, they did not paved the way, they walk[ed] & followed SB19 to the door SB19 opened." 

Some fans came to the defense of the broadcast journalist. 

"I feel bad about the bashing of Karen Davila by A'TIN fans of SB19. She was not being specific but was not discrediting the efforts of SB19 in rising P-pop to the international scene. I hope the fans of SB19 choose to be kind and understanding in this matter," one X user wrote. 

Here are the other tweets: 

RELATED: SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024

BINI

KAREN DAVILA

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
