^

Entertainment

'If not us, who, when?': Director Mark Reyes addresses reactions, critics of 'Voltes V Legacy'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Reyes V posed the question: If not now, when? 

The director of the upcoming live adaptation of 1970s Japanese anime "Voltes V: Legacy" rhetorically replied this question to the press at last Tuesday's media conference and screening of the show's cinematic version that is now showing in select SM Cinemas. 

Despite the technical glitch on the first day, reactions on the cinematic release has been generally positive so far in several social media pages and accounts. 

Reyes cited the initial positive reaction when they first released the mega trailer in January. He also acknowledged the negative reactions. 

"Of course, there are other reactions that, you know, the not so kind. 'Ay kaya ba nila 'yan? Baka pangit lumabas 'yan.' You know, stuff like that. That can't be denied naman no. It's part of the world right now," he said. 

The director thinks that it is about time to gamble on something that has been elusive or risky for many Philippine content creators on the computer generated image (CGI)-heavy shows or films. 

"Voltes V" in itself is a mecha anime that features battles between robots. To render this possible, it has to rely on CGI to create the robots and fight sequences. 

"But we were at the point na if we don't do it now and no one starts this in the Philippines trying to be ambitious and do this thing at this level, when will we start?

"Madaming nagsasabi na gusto nating lumevel up, improve. So eto na. Eto na ang pruweba na ginastusan ito at pinag-isipan, pinagtrabahuhan, pinaghirapan. Ito na po. So that's why you cannot tell us not to do it. Kailangan natin gawin. If not us, who?" Reyes said. 

He added that the show is a stepping stone that could "open the floodgates" for the visual effects artists and/or animators in the country. 

"It's a mixed bag. There are more positives than negatives. And then once there were people that were bashing, a lot will defend even from other countries will defend the project. So that was very endearing and very heartwarming for us," shared Reyes. 

WATCH: "Voltes V: Legacy" is 100% Pinoy-made

RELATED: ‘Voltes V: Legacy’ review: Finally, a Filipino movie that could rival Marvel, DC

MARK REYES V

VOLTES V

VOLTES V LEGACY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson
play

'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. joining as producer on Imelda Marcos Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

Fil-Am H.E.R. joining as producer on Imelda Marcos Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Award-winning Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. has joined the upcoming Broadway musical "Here Lies Love" as a ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sulit lahat ng pagod': Sharlene San Pedro delighted after buying new car

'Sulit lahat ng pagod': Sharlene San Pedro delighted after buying new car

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Sharlene San Pedro ticked off another life achievement after purchasing a brand new car of her own.
Entertainment
fbtw
Show delivers sexual discourse in a funny way

Show delivers sexual discourse in a funny way

By Leah C. Salterio | 18 hours ago
At the start of the original Tagalog play, DickTalk, the actors readily warned the audience what they would see onstage was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chris Evans has experienced something worse than 'ghosting'

Chris Evans has experienced something worse than 'ghosting'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Actor Chris Evans has admitted to experiencing a lack of interest from a potential significant other, something he considered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
The first feature film shot in space premiered in Russian cinemas as Moscow delighted in beating a rival...
Entertainment
fbtw
Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

By Eric Randolph | 8 hours ago
Created by someone called @ghostwriter, "Heart On My Sleeve" racked up millions of listens before Universal Music Group asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
New boy group PLUUS honored to join &lsquo;rise of P-pop&rsquo;

New boy group PLUUS honored to join ‘rise of P-pop’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Solid, passionate and patient.
Entertainment
fbtw
An empowering chat with Shonda Rhimes

An empowering chat with Shonda Rhimes

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
The regality, check! Romance? Check!
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with