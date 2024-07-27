^

Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion add sparkle to 4-hour star-studded Olympic show

Agence France-Presse, Anna Smolchenko, Stuart Williams, Karine Perret - Philstar.com
July 27, 2024 | 9:46am
Lady Gaga, Celine Dion add sparkle to 4-hour star-studded Olympic show
American singer Lady Gaga (left) and Canadian singer Celion Dion (right) were among the guests at the opening of Paris Olympics 2024 on July 26, 2024.
Lady Gaga via Instagram, The Olympic Games via X

PARIS, France — Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura joined dancers, an opera diva and even a heavy metal band in an opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics that sought to proudly showcase French culture with a modern twist.

The first-ever opening ceremony held outside a stadium — on the River Seine — had to battle driving rain that cast a pallid gloom over the City of Light.

The fast-moving and multi-location ceremony masterminded by acclaimed French theater director Thomas Jolly was aimed at impressing the global TV audience as much as those who braved the weather and intense security to watch live.

"It is now. The world is watching us. Let's open the Games in style!" French President Emmanuel Macron, who watched the ceremony in a VIP stand with other leaders, wrote on X.

In a nod to her passion for French culture, American pop star Lady Gaga appeared from behind a fan of pom-poms held by her dancing troupe to sing "Mon truc en plumes" ("My Thing With Feathers"), an iconic French music hall hit by the legendary Zizi Jeanmaire.

"It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on," Gaga wrote on her social media channels after the performance, saying she always "felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music."

Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world, performed a medley with two of her hits, "Pookie" and "Djadja," and a classic by Charles Aznavour, "For me Formidable," one hundred years since his birth.

Rumors she was to perform had sparked a backlash from the extreme right in France and a torrent of racist abuse on social media. But in a striking symbol, she was accompanied in her performance by musicians from France's Republican Guard.

Canadian singer Celine Dion, who had been battling a rare illness, made a spectacular comeback by singing from the Eiffel Tower at the climax of the ceremony with a rousing version of the "Hymn to Love" by Edith Piaf.

'Whole world united'

According to Jolly, the 12 different phases of the ceremony told the story of a country rich in its "diversity," "inclusive," "not one France but several Frances," and celebrating "the whole world united."

He has been backed by a writing team including famed novelist Leila Slimani and screenwriter Fanny Herrero, who penned the smash-hit casting agency comedy "Dix pour cent" ("Call My Agent").

In another highlight, the star "etoile" dancer of the Paris Opera, Guillaume Diop, performed on a Paris rooftop.

For many French spectators, the highlight was the surprise appearance of the heavy metal group Gojira, who burst out onto platforms constructed on the Conciergerie, a key building in the French Revolution, where deposed queen Marie-Antoinette was held.

With a mannequin of a headless Marie Antoinette after her guillotine execution for good measure, they belted out the revolutionary chant "Ah! Ca ira."

In an unlikely collaboration, they were joined by the French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, who makes no secret of her taste for metal as well as classical.

Jakub Jozef Orlinski, a Polish counter-tenor who is also a break-dancer, interpreted an aria from the opera "Les Indes Galantes" by Jean-Philippe Rameau combining both of his talents.

The ceremony, which lasted just over four hours, had got under way with a clip of French actor Djamel Debbouze carrying the Olympic torch into the national stadium, the Stade de France, only to realize he should have gone to the river.

Helped by French football great Zinedine Zidane, he then takes the torch on an underground odyssey through Paris and hands it to a group of children who are then guided by a mysterious masked individual who then eventually passed on the flame towards the final relay for the cauldron.

RELATED: Celine Dion, Lady Gaga performing at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

CELINE DION

LADY GAGA

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap

Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Nadine Samonte wants to move on and thanked GMA Sparkle for reaching out to her after the GMA Gala 2024 mishap.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennylyn Mercardo reveals real reason for skipping GMA Gala 2024

Jennylyn Mercardo reveals real reason for skipping GMA Gala 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Jennylyn Mercado was absent from this year's GMA Gala as she had to look after her son Jazz, her agency said.
Entertainment
fbtw
'I should&rsquo;ve been more specific': Karen Davila addresses SB19, BINI remark

'I should’ve been more specific': Karen Davila addresses SB19, BINI remark

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Karen Davila said she should have been "more specific" when she was talking about Pinoy pop (P-pop), BINI and SB19, which...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto jokes about why she lost in &lsquo;Last One Laughing Philippines&rsquo;

Rufa Mae Quinto jokes about why she lost in ‘Last One Laughing Philippines’

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
t’s definitely “go, go, go” for Rufa Mae Quinto this 2024. After appearing in Prime Video's “LOL:...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan volunteers for 'Carina' victims; here's how to volunteer

Donny Pangilinan volunteers for 'Carina' victims; here's how to volunteer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
Actor Donny Pangilinan joins the list of stars who took time to join relief efforts for victims of habagat and "Carina" ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee shares tips for Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe 2024
Exclusive

Michelle Dee shares tips for Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee learned a lot from joining the international pageant, and she is now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra opens up about dad's second family
play
Exclusive

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra opens up about dad's second family

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra is grateful to have a good relationship with her step-siblings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman receive Guinness world record for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman receive Guinness world record for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds received two certificates, while his co-star Hugh Jackman received their certificates for the trailer for "Deadpool...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners spent '6 to 7 digits' for pageant journey
Exclusive

Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners spent '6 to 7 digits' for pageant journey

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
Winning a Binibini crown was a long time coming for Pampanga representative Jasmin Bungay.
Entertainment
fbtw
Brillante Mendoza puts up 'Moro' for streaming for bigger reach

Brillante Mendoza puts up 'Moro' for streaming for bigger reach

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
Brillante Mendoza opted taking "Moro" to a streaming platform claiming the theater reception after the most recent Metro Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with