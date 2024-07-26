^

Entertainment

Baron Geisler reflects on 'Moro' as post-rehab project

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 26, 2024 | 5:42pm
Baron Geisler reflects on 'Moro' as post-rehab project
Baron Geisler on a poster for "Moro"
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler looked back at the production of Brillante Mendoza's "Moro," a significant project given it was his first after undergoing rehabilitation.

"Moro," topbilled by Baron, Piolo Pascual, and Laurice Guillen, plus the participation of Christopher de Leon and Joel Torre, began streaming on Netflix last July 19.

There are also cameo appearances of Beauty Gonzales, Nikki Valdez, Felix Roco, Alvin Anson, Roland Inocencio, Dido dela Paz, Kirst Viray, and Onyl Torres.

In the film, Baron plays a middle sibling to characters played by Piolo and actress Ina Feleo.

"Small things become big because they were not threshed out in the earliest possible time," shared the Cebu-based actor on the conflicts in the story, recalling how the movie was shot in 2019 just before the pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, Baron said some aspects of the production had to be halted during the lockdowns.

"I consider this my first big break because this project landed on my lap right after my rehabilitation program," Baron added.

Related: Brillante Mendoza puts up 'Moro' for streaming for bigger reach

Baron was initially tapped by Mendoza to play the elder brother, Piolo's character, in a supporting role, while Piolo would be the middle sibling. The latter's hectic schedule, however, did not synchronize with the character's shooting schedule.

"So Direk Brillante swapped our roles and I had to rehearse Piolo's lines and dialogue," Baron shared. "And I thank him so very much for being gracious in giving me his role. It was the start of bigger projects coming my way."

Yusoph Mando, former commissioner of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, was present at the film's preview in Quezon City's Victoria Sports Tower Cinema before "Moro" went to Netflix.

"I'm deeply touched by the film's portrayal of the events surrounding the gruesome Mamasapano incident that happened in Maguindanao Province sometime in 2015," Mando said.

He praised the "Moro" team for their "dedication to presenting a more balanced and thoughtful narrative that shed light on the complexities and realities faced by diverse communities in our country."

"Your commitment to showcasing fairness, justice, and the perspective of both Muslims and non-Muslims affected by the tragedy is truly commendable," Mando ended.

RELATED: Piolo Pascual plays disgruntled brother in 'Moro' movie

vuukle comment

BARON GEISLER

BRILLANTE MENDOZA

MORO

PIOLO PASCUAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again

From 'Ondoy' to 'Carina': Gerald Anderson comes to the rescue again

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson, along with other good Samaritans, rescued a stranded family in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap

Sparkle reaches out to Nadine Samonte after GMA Gala 2024 mishap

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Nadine Samonte wants to move on and thanked GMA Sparkle for reaching out to her after the GMA Gala 2024 mishap.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Vivamax star Christine Bermas revealed that TV host Willie Revillame is really hands-on in his new program "Wil To Win" airing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo arrives in Canada for 'Hello, Love, Again' production

Kathryn Bernardo arrives in Canada for 'Hello, Love, Again' production

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actress Kathryn Bernardo has arrived in Canada to begin shooting "Hello, Love, Again," the sequel to local blockbuster "Hello,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pinoy Big Brother' house flooded by Typhoon 'Carina'

'Pinoy Big Brother' house flooded by Typhoon 'Carina'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Typhoon "Carina" didn't spare the "Pinoy Big Brother" house as some parts of the popular house from the reality TV series...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee shares tips for Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe 2024
Exclusive

Michelle Dee shares tips for Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee learned a lot from joining the international pageant, and she is now...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra opens up about dad's second family
Exclusive

Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra opens up about dad's second family

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra is grateful to have a good relationship with her step-siblings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman receive Guinness world record for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman receive Guinness world record for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds received two certificates, while his co-star Hugh Jackman received their certificates for the trailer for "Deadpool...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners spent '6 to 7 digits' for pageant journey
Exclusive

Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners spent '6 to 7 digits' for pageant journey

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
Winning a Binibini crown was a long time coming for Pampanga representative Jasmin Bungay.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with