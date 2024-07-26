Baron Geisler reflects on 'Moro' as post-rehab project

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler looked back at the production of Brillante Mendoza's "Moro," a significant project given it was his first after undergoing rehabilitation.

"Moro," topbilled by Baron, Piolo Pascual, and Laurice Guillen, plus the participation of Christopher de Leon and Joel Torre, began streaming on Netflix last July 19.

There are also cameo appearances of Beauty Gonzales, Nikki Valdez, Felix Roco, Alvin Anson, Roland Inocencio, Dido dela Paz, Kirst Viray, and Onyl Torres.

In the film, Baron plays a middle sibling to characters played by Piolo and actress Ina Feleo.

"Small things become big because they were not threshed out in the earliest possible time," shared the Cebu-based actor on the conflicts in the story, recalling how the movie was shot in 2019 just before the pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, Baron said some aspects of the production had to be halted during the lockdowns.

"I consider this my first big break because this project landed on my lap right after my rehabilitation program," Baron added.

Related: Brillante Mendoza puts up 'Moro' for streaming for bigger reach

Baron was initially tapped by Mendoza to play the elder brother, Piolo's character, in a supporting role, while Piolo would be the middle sibling. The latter's hectic schedule, however, did not synchronize with the character's shooting schedule.

"So Direk Brillante swapped our roles and I had to rehearse Piolo's lines and dialogue," Baron shared. "And I thank him so very much for being gracious in giving me his role. It was the start of bigger projects coming my way."

Yusoph Mando, former commissioner of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, was present at the film's preview in Quezon City's Victoria Sports Tower Cinema before "Moro" went to Netflix.

"I'm deeply touched by the film's portrayal of the events surrounding the gruesome Mamasapano incident that happened in Maguindanao Province sometime in 2015," Mando said.

He praised the "Moro" team for their "dedication to presenting a more balanced and thoughtful narrative that shed light on the complexities and realities faced by diverse communities in our country."

"Your commitment to showcasing fairness, justice, and the perspective of both Muslims and non-Muslims affected by the tragedy is truly commendable," Mando ended.

RELATED: Piolo Pascual plays disgruntled brother in 'Moro' movie