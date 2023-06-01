Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus of numerous hosts from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

Anne renewed her commitments as a national ambassador for UNICEF Philippines alongside "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano, who is marking 40 years in show business alongside 25 years as a part of UNICEF.

The co-host of "It's Showtime!" — the main competitor of "Eat Bulaga!" since 2009 — was asked about the recent developments of the long-running noontime variety show which saw recent departures from equally longtime hosts.,

"We will always look up to 'Eat Bulaga!'... They have set the benchmark for noontime variety shows," Anne said, expressing further praise for the show's hosts and crew.

Following the announcement of "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that they would be parting ways with TAPE last May 31, other hosts of the show seem to have followed suit.

Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola and Ryan Agoncillo all filed their resignations addressed to Romeo Jalosjos Jr. as seen in an Instagram story on Vic's wife Pauleen Luna-Sotto.

"Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc. simula ngayong araw," the resignation letter dated May 31 said. Pauleen also noted that the show's writers, sales team and production crew also announced their departure.

TAPE released a statement following the hosts' departure, noting that the success of "Eat Bulaga!" was not dependent on three people "but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew and loyal viewers."

