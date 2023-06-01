^

Entertainment

Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 7:35pm
Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE
Composite image of host-actress Anne Curtis and "Eat Bulaga!" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon
Instagram / Anne Curtis, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus of numerous hosts from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

Anne renewed her commitments as a national ambassador for UNICEF Philippines alongside "Mr. Pure Energy" Gary Valenciano, who is marking 40 years in show business alongside 25 years as a part of UNICEF.

The co-host of "It's Showtime!" — the main competitor of "Eat Bulaga!" since 2009 — was asked about the recent developments of the long-running noontime variety show which saw recent departures from equally longtime hosts.,

"We will always look up to 'Eat Bulaga!'... They have set the benchmark for noontime variety shows," Anne said, expressing further praise for the show's hosts and crew.

RELATED: Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Following the announcement of "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that they would be parting ways with TAPE last May 31, other hosts of the show seem to have followed suit.

Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola and Ryan Agoncillo all filed their resignations addressed to Romeo Jalosjos Jr. as seen in an Instagram story on Vic's wife Pauleen Luna-Sotto.

"Dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE Inc. simula ngayong araw," the resignation letter dated May 31 said. Pauleen also noted that the show's writers, sales team and production crew also announced their departure.

TAPE released a statement following the hosts' departure, noting that the success of "Eat Bulaga!" was not dependent on three people "but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew and loyal viewers."

RELATED: 'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

ANNE CURTIS

EAT BULAGA

EAT BULAGA!

TAPE

UNICEF

UNICEF PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

GMA surprised by 'Eat Bulaga' departure, says TAPE has block time deal until 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
GMA Network is also saddened by the “unexpected” departure of its noontime show for 28 years, “Eat Bulaga,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | May 6, 2023 - 11:09am
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

Paolo Contis reacts to ex LJ Reyes' engagement, explains what went wrong in their relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis reacted to the engagement of his former partner LJ Reyes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270760
            [Title] => Gary Valenciano gives update on son Gab following motorcycle accident
            [Summary] => Singer Gary Valenciano shared positive updates about his son and fellow artist Gab who was involved in a motorcycle accident last week in the United States.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 19:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/04/19/gab-valenciano-gary-valenciano-angeli-pangilinan_2023-04-19_12-26-59360_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270715
            [Title] => Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids
            [Summary] => Actress Claudine Barretto thanked her former brother-in-law, Dennis Padilla, for loving her children. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 18:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/11/04/claudine2019-02-2500-24-20_2019-11-04_12-10-54709_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270733
            [Title] => 'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts
            [Summary] => Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts from the production company.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 17:42:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/s4-12023-04-1301-02-34_2023-06-01_00-45-09313_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270710
            [Title] => More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way â€” producers
            [Summary] => "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly, neighborhood superhero.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 16:18:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/spider-man-across-spider-verse_2023-05-31_23-31-3779_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270704
            [Title] => 'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos
            [Summary] => Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 14:56:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/11/21/paolo-yen_2022-11-21_16-35-44771_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Gary Valenciano gives update on son Gab following motorcycle accident

Gary Valenciano gives update on son Gab following motorcycle accident

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Singer Gary Valenciano shared positive updates about his son and fellow artist Gab who was involved in a motorcycle accident...
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

Claudine Barretto thanks Dennis Padilla for loving her kids

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Claudine Barretto thanked her former brother-in-law, Dennis Padilla, for loving her children.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts...
Entertainment
fbtw
More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way &mdash; producers

More 'Spider-Man' movies are on the way — producers

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" just came out in theaters, but audiences can expect even more movies about the friendly,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

'She stayed': Paolo Contis explains why he loves Yen Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor Paolo Contis explained why he loves Yen Santos. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with